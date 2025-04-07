Wizards Must Stand Behind Marcus Smart Despite Altercation
In any workplace situation in America, it is important that companies protect their employees. The world can be a dangerous place at times. With that being said, this protection is all a part of the career contract. The Washington Wizards must do the same when it comes to their employees and players.
At every game throughout the season, there tends to be a sellout of tickets for a lot of teams in the NBA. We really see this often when the team is good. Oftentimes, the individuals at the games are fans. There’s nothing wrong with having fans at the games. However, the problem comes when the fan acts like a fanatic.
That was the case the other night in Boston as the Wizards took on the defending NBA Champions, the Celtics. Wizards veteran guard Marcus Smart played some of his best basketball with the Celtics. We can make the argument that the Celtics made him the player he is today.
While in Boston, there was a fan getting into an altercation with Smart. It remains unclear what the fanatic said to Smart. However, whatever it was caused Smart to leave the team’s bench and get in the face of the fanatic.
Whatever was said and done caused the fan to be ejected from the game and arena. What is sometimes forgotten is that the players in the NBA are human beings just like the average American. The players have families, feelings, and emotions like us all. At the end of the day, players should still be treated with the respect.
While we all may strongly dislike seeing altercations and arguments, the Wizards must understand the severity of the situation. Former Wizard Russell Westbrook certainly can back Smart in this instance as he has received a lot of hatred from these fanatics. The Wizards must stand behind and support Smart. They must protect their valued player.
