Wizards Focusing on One Aspect of Tre Johnson's Game
The Washington Wizards have always been a team with a lot of talent. Most of the talent comes on the offensive end of the floor. They have many players that could lead the team in scoring. That goes to show just how talented and deep of a roster they have. They added yet another talented scorer in the draft in Tre Johnson. His offensive talents speak for themselves as he dominated on the collegiate level. The question that remains is: what can he do defensively?
Johnson is a freak of nature to say the least. He is a player that can get his own shot anytime he wants. He is a three-level scorer as he attacks the basket well, is able to make his free throws at an efficient rate and can stretch the floor. The Wizards' coaching staff knows and understands the player he is. With that being said, they have given the talented rookie the task of becoming a solid defender and defensive anchor for the team.
When asked how his defensive effort came about, Johnson responded by saying, “None of the coaches or even the front office care if I score. They just care if I play defense.”
Johnson has been a great on-ball defender thus far throughout the NBA Summer League. Certainly, that is something the Wizards need in their front-court as they struggled to defend the perimeter all season last year.
Johnson went on further to say, “That’s all they talked to me about. That’s all they really care about. I just got to come out and make sure I’m putting my hat on the defensive end. That’s the main part I’m worried about. Scoring really comes easy to me. I just have to be in the right spots and make the shots and be a guard and defend.”
It sounds like big plans are in the future not just with Tre Johnson, but with the entire Washington Wizards organization as they continue to develop their young talent.
