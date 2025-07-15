Alex Sarr Proving He’s Wizards' Center of the Future
One beauty in life is that we, as imperfect individuals, are learning every day. Even teachers take advantage of opportunities to learn when they can. We occasionally see teachers return from their summer break early to take online modules to enhance their teaching skills. In the NBA, players have the NBA Summer League experience to perfect their craft. Alex Sarr and The Washington Wizards are taking advantage of that now.
Last season, the Wizards asked a lot from Sarr. Initially, the Wizards had a plan and were able to gently ease Sarr into action. However, after they traded Jonas Valanciunas, Sarr was forced to make magic happen and be the player the team depended on as their Center. As he was just 19 years old, weighing just 200 pounds, Sarr struggled on the boards. Despite being seven feet tall, Sarr only averaged six rebounds each game. In his second Summer League game this year, Sarr proved that he is the Center of the future for the Wizards as he dominated.
In his second game against the Brooklyn Nets this year during Summer League play, Sarr finished the game with a double-double as he scored 16 points and grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds. It’s one thing to lead your team in rebounds. However, Sarr went on to exceed expectations and lead the entire game in rebounds. That is impressive!
Sarr didn’t end there; he also had eight blocks in the game for an NBA Summer League record. Sarr was a tremendous defender in his rookie season. It appears he will be an even better defender as he goes into his second year in the NBA. Sarr is showing why the Wizards didn’t draft a big man in the draft. Sarr looks hungry to take on the job of being the Center of the future for the Wizards.
