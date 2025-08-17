Wizards Top Three Trade Targets: Warriors Forward Leads List
The Washington Wizards could see themselves parting with some long-time members of the squad this season. Corey Kispert could see this as his last season in the DMV, and recently acquired guard CJ McCollum is more than likely going to be traded as well. Will Dawkins could easily get draft picks in return for those players, but he can also find a way to get young talent in return. Here are the top three trade targets for the Washington Wizards this season.
Jonathan Kuminga
Some fans may not be sold on the idea of Dawkins and company trading for Jonathan Kuminga, but this is a phenomenal idea. The Golden State Warriors want to part ways with him, and Kuminga does not want to be there either. Recent reports have come out showing that Kuminga thinks he is only viewed as a trade piece.
If that is the case, the Wizards should jump all over that. Kuminga has been in a limbo phase in Golden State, going back and forth between being a starter and coming off the bench. He can serve as a great third option in Washington, averaging 15.3 points per game last season. A package could include one of McCollum or Kispert for Kuminga and a pick.
Guerschon Yabusele
Guerschon Yabusele made a name for himself after posterizing LeBron James in the Paris Olympics. Last season, Yabusele played for the Philadelphia Seventy-Sixers and put up a solid season. He would average a career high of 11 points per game and start in over half the games he played. He was also efficient, shooting 50.1 percent from the field and 38 percent from behind the three-point line.
Yabusele is a cheap player who would not cost more than $15 million for his next contract. Yabusele is currently on a two-year $11,275,000 contract. For two years, the Wizards would get a solid role player who can be an X-Factor once the team is ready for contention. A package could include Kispert to receive Yabusele, a straight-up swap. Dawkins could scrounge a pick or two as well, but a swap would be more realistic.
Isaiah Joe
This one may be unrealistic, as the Oklahoma City Thunder may not want to part with anyone else on this squad. Dawkins learned under Sam Presti, and they both attended Emerson College in Boston, so they have a connection already. They traded for Dillon Jones earlier this offseason, but Dawkins may have his eyes on the cheap role player in Isaiah Joe.
Joe is an absolute sniper and better shooter than Kispert, and they both make around the same amount of money. A trade could be beneficial to both sides, as Presti would command a pick in return for Joe. Wanting to form a dynasty out on the plains, and the Wizards wanting cheap role players for the future, it lines up perfectly. A package could be Kispert and a second-round pick or two for Joe.
