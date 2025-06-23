Should Wizards Make Offer for Jalen Green?
Now that the NBA season is completely over, the fun part begins. In just a couple of days, the NBA Draft will be here. The Washington Wizards will become an improved team with whoever they decide to draft. Having a top-10 pick would help any team in the league, even the Wizards. Rumors are already getting hot. However, we do have some facts. One is that Jalen Green is expected to be traded yet again.
There was interest in the Washington Wizards welcoming Kevin Durant to the team. He doesn’t quite fit the timeline of the Wizards, however, but he would've increased ticket sales and team interest as he is from the area.
The Wizards missed out on Durant, as he was traded to the Houston Rockets, and there is a rippling effect that may be of benefit to the Wizards. The Phoenix Suns acquired Jalen Green in the deal, and the Suns may flip him. The Wizards need to have a strong interest in acquiring Green.
It is easy for our eyes to deceive us at times. When we look at the stats, the Wizards aren’t a good defensive team. However, Bilal Coulibaly, Alex Sarr and Kyshawn George are growing into elite defenders. When we look at the stats on the offensive end, the Wizards are solid at shooting the ball. That is true, as many players on the Wizards shoot the ball well from beyond the arc. However, outside of Jordan Poole, the Wizards don’t have a dynamic scorer.
Bub Carrington is becoming a dynamic scorer. However, trading for Jalen Green would immediately help this team offensively. He is only 23-years-old, so he fits the timeline for the team. Green has improved each season. He has the potential to be one of the best scorers in the entire league. The Wizards need to make an offer for Green as the Suns are looking to move him.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!