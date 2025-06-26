Top Pick Ready to Help Rising Wizards
Tre Johnson is a bucket. He built his draft appeal through sheer skill, developing one of the slickest jump shots in his class and dominating the conference from which he came. He led the SEC in scoring as a skinny, 6'5 freshman, averaging 19.9 points per game on an NBA-looking shot diet.
He looks different from the type of players the Washington Wizards have targeted in recent drafts at first glance, lacking that defensive pedigree we saw in Bilal Coulibaly, Alex Sarr and Kyshawn George, yet there he stood on stage after last night's sixth overall pick was announced, wearing his Wizards hat while shaking NBA commissioner Adam Silver's hand.
It's important to note, though, that Johnson fulfills Washington's size requirements, fulfilling similar physical measurements to last year's rookie Wizards guard in Bub Carrington, and could be that much-needed scorer to help take the rebuild to the next level. He could be perfect for this team going forward, and is ready to put that pressure on himself in pushing his game forward.
He confessed to reporters shortly after he was drafted that he doesn't do much outside of hoop, and that's just what the fans want to hear out of a potential star scorer. Johnson's meticulously worked on his craft, available to get shots off anywhere by the perimeter with his assortment of dribble moves, quick-twitch counters, soft touch and rapid-fire shooting trigger.
The wing looks to be a hand-in-glove fit alongside the cerebral point guard Carrington, who was among the first to welcome Johnson to Washington. Someone's gotta be the gunner on the team, and he seems up to the challenge.
That jumper is what made Wizards General Manager Will Dawkins fall in love with Johnson as a prospect, and he left a lasting impression on the prospect he'd end up taking. Dawkins likes raw upside, and bluntly pointed out to Johnson where he'd have to improve to benefit the team well before they committed to drafting him.
Teams aren't always suggested to draft for fit, but Johnson looks like the kind of kid who can help the Wizards out with their short-term struggles on top of the intriguing potential he offers in the long game. Washington didn't always anticipate picking sixth in this draft, but management may have gotten a good one.
