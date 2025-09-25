Wizards GM Reveals Reason They Traded for Cam Whitmore
Trade in the NBA can be done for multiple reasons. They could be made to help free up cap space in the upcoming offseason, similar to what the Washington Wizards did when trading for CJ McCollum and Khris Middleton. They can also be done to acquire draft picks down the road, to keep a dynasty going. They can also be done simply to improve your team. However, general manager Will Dawkins made a trade this offseason that feels like it was a way to right a wrong.
Cam Whitmore is a DMV native and presumably grew up a Wizards fan. In fact, Dawkins admitted that Whitmore was someone they wanted to draft in 2023. He even asked the forward if he could handle playing at home. During the 2023 NBA Draft, the Wizards had only one pick in the first round, and it was significantly above Whitmore's projected draft range.
The team could have explored trading in the draft to land him in the middle of the first round, but they were content with what they had going. Was there a way to trade into the middle of the first round? More than likely, but the team at the time felt that was not necessary. Now, two years later, they got their guy in Whitmore on the squad.
It is not as if they did this on a whim, as apparently the organization has been keeping an eye on how Whitmore played and developed. The team felt now was the perfect time to trade for him. The wing depth is something to be concerned about, as it is too deep. This may not sound like a problem, but when you have to review finances later for contracts, it becomes a problem. Dawkins consistently stated that he welcomes competition amongst the team, as this could help facilitate trades and eliminate players.
Whitmore is an intriguing kind of player. He has the potential to be a starter, but more than likely won't be one in Washington. This does mean, though, that the organization can end up extending him on a friendly deal. Along with the fact that Whitmore is from the DMV metro area, he is expected to remain a Wizards player for the rest of his career.
Call it making up for the 2023 draft, or just going out there and getting a good role player. Dawkins made a move to bring someone in who knows the team and city, and someone who can be an impact player for years to come.
Make sure you bookmark the Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!