Wizards GM Gives Multiple Injury Updates
Washington Wizards general manager Will Dawkins recently held his preseason press conference, providing the media with multiple updates. One of the biggest was the progression that certain players who are dealing with injuries are going through. Alex Sarr and Bilal Coulibaly suffered injuries during EuroBasket, but another player has an injury. It was announced that AJ Johnson was also injured, but should be good to go for preseason action.
Alex Sarr suffered a calf injury during EuroBasket, which forced him to miss the rest of the tournament after playing only two games. Sarr has made progress in multiple areas of his game, and he was on pace to become a starter. Now, Wizards fans will have to wait and see his progression. He may be good to go for some preseason action, but he should be 100% by the first game of the season.
AJ Johnson is also dealing with an injury, though it is minor. Johnson has a bone bruise that the team is monitoring closely. This is new information, but the injury clearly occurred during a workout. With comments Dawkins made on the focus being strength training, which should help with his and everyone else's recovery. Johnson should also be good to play by the start of the regular season.
Bilal Coulibaly was not so fortunate, as he has basically been ruled out for preseason action. They are still monitoring his recovery. Having any kind of surgery is something to take easily, and rushing Coulibaly back could injure him more. What Coulibaly does not need right now is to get injured even further than he is right now. This is a critical season for the forward, as extension talks are expected to commence soon. Dawkins even mentioned how this is not a "make or break year" for the forward, but he is aware they have decisions to make.
Everyone else is presumed healthy and good to go for the start of the preseason. With everyone having only minor injuries, except for Coulibaly, the team should be healthy. Tre Johnson did not suffer any injury this summer, which is enormous for his development this season. All that is left is to wait and see how each player bounces back from these offseason injuries.
Make sure you bookmark the Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!