Western Conference Team Interested in Wizards Guard
The Washington Wizards have one player in particular they might be able to leverage for value in the offseason.
The Wizards aren’t the only team busy at this time. With just two teams in the NBA left standing fighting for a chance at the title, the rest of the league has been looking to make magic happen as they already begun their offseason. As the rest of the league is trying to improve for next season, NBA trades and rumors are expected at this time. As the Wizards have expressed interest in players around the league, teams are also expressing interest in players on their roster. One team that has expressed interest in Wizards guard Malcolm Brogdon is the Sacramento Kings.
The Kings are a team that has regressed over the years. They traded Tyrese Haliburton a couple of years ago. At the time, the move seemed like a good idea, but now that he is playing well in the NBA Finals, it appears the Kings made a mistake in trading him away. The Kings also moved on from De’Aaron Fox as they traded him to the San Antonio Spurs. These trades have left a hole in their offense. The Kings really need a solid Point Guard, and Malcom Brogdon could be the man for the job.
The Wizards still own the rights to his contract, but his contract is about to end. Brogdon will become a free agent this summer. The Wizards could make a sign-and-trade deal happen if they decide to get crafty. There is also the option to resign Brogdon. However, at this point in his career, he doesn’t have much use for the Wizards. That is why the Wizards should and could use Brogdon’s contract as a yard sale item. They should get something in return for Brogdon, other than simply allow him to walk and test free agency.
