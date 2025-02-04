Why Wizards' Kyle Kuzma Has Struggled This Season
It has been a tale of two seasons, to say the least for Washington Wizards Forward Kyle Kuzma. There has been a lot of roster reconstruction for this team. Adjustments have been made, and some adjustments are still being made. Despite all the changes, one thing has been consistent with the Wizards - they are continuing to lose games. Unfortunately, It feels like they have taken a step back this season.
Well, why has that happened? Why are the Wizards struggling even more this season? When things go wrong in the NBA, the first person to take the heat and receive the blame generally is the head coach. Brian Keefe hasn't been great this season. This is his first full season as a head coach. However, he gets a pass for that very reason. Another reason he gets a pass is because the Wizards aren't in a position to compete for a title at this time anyway.
When a team is struggling and taking a step backward, attention begins to be brought to the star of the team - Kyle Kuzma. Kuzma has battled with injury for a minor part of the season. These injuries included his ribs, calf, and even his knee as well. Kuzma hasn't missed much time this season. He is a battle-tested warrior as he has won a championship in the league. But this season feels different for the veteran.
Kuzma has struggled tremendously this season. His scoring is down to just 15 points per game this season. His field goal percentage is also at a career-low at 42% from the field. Kyle Kuzma has even struggled at the free throw line as he is shooting a career-low 59% from the line. Why has Kyle Kuzma struggled so much this season?
As mentioned earlier, coaching may be playing a factor. This is Brian Keefe's first full season as a head coach and it is showing, unfortunately. However, the main reason Kyle Kuzma seems to be struggling this season is the addition of rookie Forward Alex Sarr. The floor spacing just isn't helping in Kuzma's favor as he has slid down to playing small forward again. This new role and position for Kyle Kuzma doesn't seem to be a good fit for him. The Wizards are hoping he can build upon a monster game he recently had as Alex Sarr was out of the lineup due to a left ankle sprain.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!