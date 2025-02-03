One Move To Monitor For Wizards
This is a very busy and active time for many teams in the NBA. Luka Doncic has just been traded to the LA Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis. The Miami Heat are planning on trading Jimmy Butler soon and it feels like everyone may be available for the right price with the New Orleans Pelicans. While trades may be coming in quick and in a hurry, the Washington Wizards may take a different approach at this time.
The Wizards are hungrily and aggressively searching for quality, young assets. They aim to find a pot of gold without having to pay a pretty penny for it, like they have in the past. Around this time last season, the Wizards acquired Marvin Bagley lll, who played for a couple of teams throughout his NBA career. While things didn't work out for him with the Detroit Pistons and Sacramento Kings, he had a productive 2023 season with the Wizards, despite player a career-low number of minutes.
The NBA is all about fit when it comes to production and how effective one player could be for their team. The LA Clippers sent PJ Tuckers, Mo Bamba, a future draft pick, along with cash to the Utah Jazz in exchange for Drew Eubanks and Patty Mills. However, the Jazz elected to waive Bamba Sunday evening, which means the Wizards could pick up new talent.
The Wizards can make a push at free agency as the Utah Jazz have waived newly acquired Center Mo Bamba. Bamba is a talented big man, standing at seven feet tall and 231 pounds. He is quick on his feet for a player of his size and can hit the open three-point shot. With his height and athleticism, he also is a very good rim protector.
There's no doubt Bamba could prove to be a valuable asset for the Washington Wizards as he is only 26 years old.Keep an eye out for this possible move for the Washington Wizards.
