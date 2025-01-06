Inside The Wizards

Wizards Rookie Ready For Breakout

The Washington Wizards are expecting their rookie to improve.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 1, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyshawn George (18) drives to the basket against Chicago Bulls forward Talen Horton-Tucker (22) during the first quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
Washington Wizards rookie Kyshawn George has had to roll with the punches in his first year in the NBA.

However, he still has a lot of potential, which is why Bleacher Report writer Greg Swartz believes he is the Wizards player most likely due for a breakout in 2025.

"One of the Washington Wizards' three first-round picks in 2024, George has also been the worst so far this season," Swartz writes.

"The 6'7" shooting guard has the size to become a solid pro but has been miserable shooting the ball from three (25.2 percent), an area where a whopping 66.2 percent of his shot attempts come from."

George has figured out how to carve out a role with his current teammates, but part of why he may be struggling to start the year has to do with the team's lack of a true point guard and facilitator.

"Jordan Poole and Malcolm Brogdon can both facilitate, but neither should be considered a true point guard. Considering that George has been reliant on others to get him the ball (93.9 percent of his three-point field goals have been off an assist this year), it's no wonder his shooting numbers have been so bad," Swartz writes.

"Don't expect a breakout from George until the Wizards acquire a real floor general either via the draft, free agency or in a trade."

The Wizards still have plenty of time with George, and that should mean things will work itself out in due time, so the rookie from Miami needs to just continue to roll along with the process as the season continues.

George and the Wizards are back in action tomorrow night when Alperen Sengun and the Houston Rockets come to town. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET inside Capital One Arena.

