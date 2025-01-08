Inside The Wizards

Wizards Can't Stick Landing vs. Rockets

The Houston Rockets gave the Washington Wizards trouble in the nation's capital.

Jan 7, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bilal Coulibaly (0) drives to the basket as Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet (5) defends in the second quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards are adding another tally in the loss column after falling xxx-xxx to the Houston Rockets on Tuesday night inside Capital One Arena.

The Wizards caught the Rockets with their pants down out of the gate, building a 12-point lead in the first quarter.

However, the Rockets picked their pants up and began to take over the game in the second quarter, erasing their deficit and coming out with a two-point lead at halftime.

That energy carried into the third quarter, where Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun began to take over the game, extending Houston's lead to 21. Green led all scorers with 29, while Sengun added 26 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double. Amen Thompson also had a double-double with 20 points and 15 boards.

From there, the Rockets cruised to victory after essentially knocking the Wizards out of their own arena.

Corey Kispert provided the bright spot for the Wizards with his season-high 23 points while Jonas Valanciunas had 18 and Jared Butler scored 14 off the bench.

The Wizards have a quick turnaround as they head to the City of Brotherly Love to take on the Philadelphia 76ers tomorrow night.

