NFL Coaching Tracker: Latest News, Rumors and Updates on Firings and Hirings

Keep up with the latest happenings in the NFL coaching carousel.

By Kaelen Jones
December 30, 2018

• Panthers coach Ron Rivera has reportedly been told he'll be back with Carolina in 2019.

• Jaguars owner Shad Khan announced that general manager Dave Caldwell, head coach Doug Marrone and executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin will return to the team next season.

• The Cardinals are reportedly unlikely to retain Steve Wilks as head coach after the season.

• Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley, considered an NFL intriguing coaching candidate, told reporters that coaching in the NFL isn't a "burning desire" of his right now.

• The Packers will reportedly target Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald for their head-coach vacancy.

• The Browns are reportedly "seriously considering" elevating interim head coach Gregg Williams to full-time head coach.

• The Jets are reportedly planning to fire head coach Todd Bowles at the end of the regular season.

• The Panthers are expected to retain head coach Ron Rivera at the end of the season.

• The Jets denied a report claiming they are interested in pursuing Michigan's Jim Harbaugh for a potential head-coaching position.

