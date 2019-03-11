The NFL’s free agency tampering period kicks off at noon on Monday, March 11, and the new league year begins on Wednesday, March 13 at 4 p.m. ET. We’re keeping close tabs on all the latest moves.

BUFFALO BILLS

MIAMI DOLPHINS

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

NEW YORK JETS

BALTIMORE RAVENS

CINCINNATI BENGALS

CLEVELAND BROWNS

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

HOUSTON TEXANS

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

TENNESSEE TITANS

DENVER BRONCOS

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

OAKLAND RAIDERS

DALLAS COWBOYS

NEW YORK GIANTS

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

DT Malik Jackson: Three-year, $10 million contract

WASHINGTON REDSKINS

CHICAGO BEARS

DETROIT LIONS

WR Danny Amendola: One-year deal worth up to $5.75 million

GREEN BAY PACKERS

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

ATLANTA FALCONS

CAROLINA PANTHERS

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

ARIZONA CARDINALS

LOS ANGELES RAMS

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS