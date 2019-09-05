Tonight’s the night! The Bears host the Packers, with fantasy relevant players taking the field on both sides of the ball as the NFL kicks off its 100th season. (So don’t forget to set your lineup!)

Draft season is behind us, and roster tweaking can now begin. We know it might be hard to part with somebody you just drafted, but movement over the summer can leave some gems on the waiver wire, especially in leagues that drafted very early.

Adam Ronis has 19 players you should consider picking up, from Jacoby Brissett to Preston Williams.

There are a ton of moves to be made between now and the end of the season, and we are here to help.

• Do not go into Week 1 without consulting Kevin Hanson’s rankings for non-PPR and half-PPR: QB, RB, WR, TE, flex, DST and kicker.

•You might not need or want them all season, but Frankie Taddeo has streaming options to plug in for Week 1. Play Tom Brady this week while you can.

•Bill Enright’s Week 1 injury report looks at the players who are out this week and beyond so you can make the right call with your roster.

•Mark Deming’s Week 1 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em helps you make a call on some players you want on your roster but might not be sure about in your lineup. Start Tevin Coleman, sit Josh Allen and more.

•And finally, if you still need a good team name, we’ve got 45 suggestions.

