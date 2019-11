Check out Kevin Hanson's top 125 flex players for Week 12 of the 2019 season.

Kevin Hanson joins SI for the 2019 season. His fantasy rankings have placed him in the Top 20 in each of the past two seasons among all the industry experts tracked by FantasyPros.com, and he has been in the Top 25 in six of the past eight years.

Check out more of Kevin’s rankings: QB, RB, WR, TE, DST and kicker.

Week 12 fantasy football flex rankings (half-PPR scoring):

1. Christian McCaffrey, CAR @ NO (RB1)

2. Alvin Kamara, NO vs CAR (RB2)

3. Michael Thomas, NO vs CAR (WR1)

4. Nick Chubb, CLE vs MIA (RB3)

5. Julio Jones, ATL vs TB (WR2)

6. Josh Jacobs, OAK @ NYJ (RB4)

7. DeAndre Hopkins, HOU vs IND (WR3)

8. Derrick Henry, TEN vs JAC (RB5)

9. Mike Evans, TB @ ATL (WR4)

10. Saquon Barkley, NYG @ CHI (RB6)

11. Leonard Fournette, JAC @ TEN (RB7)

12. Aaron Jones, GB @ SF (RB8)

13. Ezekiel Elliott, DAL @ NE (RB9)

14. Le'Veon Bell, NYJ vs OAK (RB10)

15. Chris Carson, SEA @ PHI (RB11)

16. Tevin Coleman, SF vs GB (RB12)

17. Chris Godwin, TB @ ATL (WR5)

18. Odell Beckham Jr., CLE vs MIA (WR6)

19. Tyler Lockett, SEA @ PHI (WR7)

20. Davante Adams, GB @ SF (WR8)

21. D.J. Chark, JAC @ TEN (WR9)

22. Julian Edelman, NE vs DAL (WR10)

23. Amari Cooper, DAL @ NE (WR11)

24. Zach Ertz, PHI vs SEA (TE1)

25. Cooper Kupp, LAR vs BAL (WR12)

26. Calvin Ridley, ATL vs TB (WR13)

27. Todd Gurley, LAR vs BAL (RB13)

28. Mark Ingram, BAL @ LAR (RB14)

29. D.J. Moore, CAR @ NO (WR14)

30. Joe Mixon, CIN vs PIT (RB15)

31. Phillip Lindsay, DEN @ BUF (RB16)

32. Courtland Sutton, DEN @ BUF (WR15)

33. Devin Singletary, BUF vs DEN (RB17)

34. Jaylen Samuels, PIT @ CIN (RB18)

35. John Brown, BUF vs DEN (WR16)

36. Jarvis Landry, CLE vs MIA (WR17)

37. Darren Waller, OAK @ NYJ (TE2)

38. Allen Robinson, CHI vs NYG (WR18)

39. Michael Gallup, DAL @ NE (WR19)

40. Kenny Golladay, DET @ WAS (WR20)

41. Mark Andrews, BAL @ LAR (TE3)

42. Tyrell Williams, OAK @ NYJ (WR21)

43. Jamison Crowder, NYJ vs OAK (WR22)

44. Miles Sanders, PHI vs SEA (RB19)

45. Curtis Samuel, CAR @ NO (WR23)

46. David Montgomery, CHI vs NYG (RB20)

47. Carlos Hyde, HOU vs IND (RB21)

48. Devante Parker, MIA @ CLE (WR24)

49. Terry McLaurin, WAS vs DET (WR25)

50. Deebo Samuel, SF vs GB (WR26)

51. Ronald Jones II, TB @ ATL (RB22)

52. James White, NE vs DAL (RB23)

53. T.Y. Hilton, IND @ HOU (WR27)

54. Kareem Hunt, CLE vs MIA (RB24)

55. Emmanuel Sanders, SF vs GB (WR28)

56. Sony Michel, NE vs DAL (RB25)

57. Jared Cook, NO vs CAR (TE4)

58. Golden Tate, NYG @ CHI (WR29)

59. D.K. Metcalf, SEA @ PHI (WR30)

60. Dallas Goedert, PHI vs SEA (TE5)

61. James Washington, PIT @ CIN (WR31)

62. Marvin Jones, DET @ WAS (WR32)

63. Jamaal Williams, GB @ SF (RB26)

64. Jonathan Williams, IND @ HOU (RB27)

65. Tarik Cohen, CHI vs NYG (RB28)

66. Marquise Brown, BAL @ LAR (WR33)

67. Brian Hill, ATL vs TB (RB29)

68. Greg Olsen, CAR @ NO (TE6)

69. Mohamed Sanu, NE vs DAL (WR34)

70. Bo Scarbrough, DET @ WAS (RB30)

71. Adrian Peterson, WAS vs DET (RB31)

72. Ryan Griffin, NYJ vs OAK (TE7)

73. Derrius Guice, WAS vs DET (RB32)

74. Will Fuller, HOU vs IND (WR35)

75. Jacob Hollister, SEA @ PHI (TE8)

76. Brandin Cooks, LAR vs BAL (WR36)

77. Latavius Murray, NO vs CAR (RB33)

78. Royce Freeman, DEN @ BUF (RB34)

79. Tyler Boyd, CIN vs PIT (WR37)

80. Gerald Everett, LAR vs BAL (TE9)

81. Robert Woods, LAR vs BAL (WR38)

82. Duke Johnson, HOU vs IND (RB35)

83. Zach Pascal, IND @ HOU (WR39)

84. Darius Slayton, NYG @ CHI (WR40)

85. Dede Westbrook, JAC @ TEN (WR41)

86. Robby Anderson, NYJ vs OAK (WR42)

87. Kenny Stills, HOU vs IND (WR43)

88. Demaryius Thomas, NYJ vs OAK (WR44)

89. Taylor Gabriel, CHI vs NYG (WR45)

90. Kalen Ballage, MIA @ CLE (RB36)

91. A.J. Brown, TEN vs JAC (WR46)

92. Nyheim Hines, IND @ HOU (RB37)

93. Chris Conley, JAC @ TEN (WR47)

94. Cole Beasley, BUF vs DEN (WR48)

95. Raheem Mostert, SF vs GB (RB38)

96. Hunter Renfrow, OAK @ NYJ (WR49)

97. Vance McDonald, PIT @ CIN (TE10)

98. Josh Gordon, SEA @ PHI (WR50)

99. Randall Cobb, DAL @ NE (WR51)

100. Noah Fant, DEN @ BUF (TE11)

101. Nelson Agholor, PHI vs SEA (WR52)

102. Eric Ebron, IND @ HOU (TE12)

103. Russell Gage, ATL vs TB (WR53)

104. J.D. McKissic, DET @ WAS (RB39)

105. Phillip Dorsett, NE vs DAL (WR54)

106. Frank Gore, BUF vs DEN (RB40)

107. Cameron Brate, TB @ ATL (TE13)

108. Ted Ginn, NO vs CAR (WR55)

109. Corey Davis, TEN vs JAC (WR56)

110. Jack Doyle, IND @ HOU (TE14)

111. Mike Gesicki, MIA @ CLE (TE15)

112. Allen Lazard, GB @ SF (WR57)

113. Josh Reynolds, LAR vs BAL (WR58)

114. T.J. Hockenson, DET @ WAS (TE16)

115. Gus Edwards, BAL @ LAR (RB41)

116. Rex Burkhead, NE vs DAL (RB42)

117. Jimmy Graham, GB @ SF (TE17)

118. Jason Witten, DAL @ NE (TE18)

119. Danny Amendola, DET @ WAS (WR59)

120. Allen Hurns, MIA @ CLE (WR60)

121. Peyton Barber, TB @ ATL (RB43)

122. Adam Humphries, TEN vs JAC (WR61)

123. Giovani Bernard, CIN vs PIT (RB44)

124. Diontae Johnson, PIT @ CIN (WR62)

125. Tim Patrick, DEN @ BUF (WR63)

Week 12 fantasy football flex rankings (non-PPR scoring):

1. Christian McCaffrey, CAR @ NO (RB1)

2. Alvin Kamara, NO vs CAR (RB2)

3. Nick Chubb, CLE vs MIA (RB3)

4. Josh Jacobs, OAK @ NYJ (RB4)

5. Derrick Henry, TEN vs JAC (RB5)

6. Julio Jones, ATL vs TB (WR1)

7. Leonard Fournette, JAC @ TEN (RB6)

8. Saquon Barkley, NYG @ CHI (RB7)

9. DeAndre Hopkins, HOU vs IND (WR2)

10. Aaron Jones, GB @ SF (RB8)

11. Ezekiel Elliott, DAL @ NE (RB9)

12. Chris Carson, SEA @ PHI (RB10)

13. Le'Veon Bell, NYJ vs OAK (RB11)

14. Tevin Coleman, SF vs GB (RB12)

15. Michael Thomas, NO vs CAR (WR3)

16. Mike Evans, TB @ ATL (WR4)

17. Mark Ingram, BAL @ LAR (RB13)

18. Odell Beckham Jr., CLE vs MIA (WR5)

19. Todd Gurley, LAR vs BAL (RB14)

20. Chris Godwin, TB @ ATL (WR6)

21. Tyler Lockett, SEA @ PHI (WR7)

22. Joe Mixon, CIN vs PIT (RB15)

23. Davante Adams, GB @ SF (WR8)

24. Phillip Lindsay, DEN @ BUF (RB16)

25. Julian Edelman, NE vs DAL (WR9)

26. D.J. Chark, JAC @ TEN (WR10)

27. Devin Singletary, BUF vs DEN (RB17)

28. David Montgomery, CHI vs NYG (RB18)

29. Carlos Hyde, HOU vs IND (RB19)

30. Cooper Kupp, LAR vs BAL (WR11)

31. Miles Sanders, PHI vs SEA (RB20)

32. Amari Cooper, DAL @ NE (WR12)

33. Calvin Ridley, ATL vs TB (WR13)

34. Zach Ertz, PHI vs SEA (TE1)

35. John Brown, BUF vs DEN (WR14)

36. Courtland Sutton, DEN @ BUF (WR15)

37. D.J. Moore, CAR @ NO (WR16)

38. Sony Michel, NE vs DAL (RB21)

39. Michael Gallup, DAL @ NE (WR17)

40. Allen Robinson, CHI vs NYG (WR18)

41. Jarvis Landry, CLE vs MIA (WR19)

42. Darren Waller, OAK @ NYJ (TE2)

43. Kenny Golladay, DET @ WAS (WR20)

44. Tyrell Williams, OAK @ NYJ (WR21)

45. Curtis Samuel, CAR @ NO (WR22)

46. Jaylen Samuels, PIT @ CIN (RB22)

47. Jamison Crowder, NYJ vs OAK (WR23)

48. T.Y. Hilton, IND @ HOU (WR24)

49. Ronald Jones II, TB @ ATL (RB23)

50. Mark Andrews, BAL @ LAR (TE3)

51. Terry McLaurin, WAS vs DET (WR25)

52. Devante Parker, MIA @ CLE (WR26)

53. Kareem Hunt, CLE vs MIA (RB24)

54. D.K. Metcalf, SEA @ PHI (WR27)

55. Deebo Samuel, SF vs GB (WR28)

56. Bo Scarbrough, DET @ WAS (RB25)

57. Jamaal Williams, GB @ SF (RB26)

58. Brian Hill, ATL vs TB (RB27)

59. Jared Cook, NO vs CAR (TE4)

60. James White, NE vs DAL (RB28)

61. James Washington, PIT @ CIN (WR29)

62. Marvin Jones, DET @ WAS (WR30)

63. Dallas Goedert, PHI vs SEA (TE5)

64. Adrian Peterson, WAS vs DET (RB29)

65. Emmanuel Sanders, SF vs GB (WR31)

66. Derrius Guice, WAS vs DET (RB30)

67. Golden Tate, NYG @ CHI (WR32)

68. Latavius Murray, NO vs CAR (RB31)

69. Royce Freeman, DEN @ BUF (RB32)

70. Jonathan Williams, IND @ HOU (RB33)

71. Tarik Cohen, CHI vs NYG (RB34)

72. Kalen Ballage, MIA @ CLE (RB35)

73. Marquise Brown, BAL @ LAR (WR33)

74. Greg Olsen, CAR @ NO (TE6)

75. Will Fuller, HOU vs IND (WR34)

76. Duke Johnson, HOU vs IND (RB36)

77. Brandin Cooks, LAR vs BAL (WR35)

78. Jacob Hollister, SEA @ PHI (TE7)

79. Ryan Griffin, NYJ vs OAK (TE8)

80. Gus Edwards, BAL @ LAR (RB37)

81. Mohamed Sanu, NE vs DAL (WR36)

82. Robert Woods, LAR vs BAL (WR37)

83. Tyler Boyd, CIN vs PIT (WR38)

84. Zach Pascal, IND @ HOU (WR39)

85. Darius Slayton, NYG @ CHI (WR40)

86. Raheem Mostert, SF vs GB (RB38)

87. Robby Anderson, NYJ vs OAK (WR41)

88. Dede Westbrook, JAC @ TEN (WR42)

89. Kenny Stills, HOU vs IND (WR43)

90. Josh Gordon, SEA @ PHI (WR44)

91. Gerald Everett, LAR vs BAL (TE9)

92. Demaryius Thomas, NYJ vs OAK (WR45)

93. Frank Gore, BUF vs DEN (RB39)

94. A.J. Brown, TEN vs JAC (WR46)

95. Chris Conley, JAC @ TEN (WR47)

96. Taylor Gabriel, CHI vs NYG (WR48)

97. Peyton Barber, TB @ ATL (RB40)

98. Nelson Agholor, PHI vs SEA (WR49)

99. Trey Edmunds, PIT @ CIN (RB41)

100. Cole Beasley, BUF vs DEN (WR50)

101. Nyheim Hines, IND @ HOU (RB42)

102. Jeff Wilson, SF vs GB (RB43)

103. Ted Ginn, NO vs CAR (WR51)

104. Hunter Renfrow, OAK @ NYJ (WR52)

105. Vance McDonald, PIT @ CIN (TE10)

106. Russell Gage, ATL vs TB (WR53)

107. Noah Fant, DEN @ BUF (TE11)

108. J.D. McKissic, DET @ WAS (RB44)

109. Eric Ebron, IND @ HOU (TE12)

110. Jordan Wilkins, IND @ HOU (RB45)

111. Phillip Dorsett, NE vs DAL (WR54)

112. Rex Burkhead, NE vs DAL (RB46)

113. Randall Cobb, DAL @ NE (WR55)

114. Corey Davis, TEN vs JAC (WR56)

115. Cameron Brate, TB @ ATL (TE13)

116. Josh Reynolds, LAR vs BAL (WR57)

117. Allen Lazard, GB @ SF (WR58)

118. T.J. Hockenson, DET @ WAS (TE14)

119. Jack Doyle, IND @ HOU (TE15)

120. Allen Hurns, MIA @ CLE (WR59)

121. Darren Fells, HOU vs IND (TE16)

122. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, GB @ SF (WR60)

123. Tim Patrick, DEN @ BUF (WR61)

124. Mike Gesicki, MIA @ CLE (TE17)

125. Jimmy Graham, GB @ SF (TE18)

