Check out Kevin Hanson's top 20 kickers for Week 12 of the 2019 season.

Kevin Hanson joins SI for the 2019 season. His fantasy rankings have placed him in the Top 20 in each of the past two seasons among all the industry experts tracked by FantasyPros.com, and he has been in the Top 25 in six of the past eight years.

Check out more of Kevin’s rankings: QB, RB, WR, TE, DST and flex.

Week 12 fantasy football kicker rankings:

K1: Wil Lutz, NO vs CAR

K2: Justin Tucker, BAL @ LAR

K3: Younghoe Koo, ATL vs TB

K4: Greg Zuerlein, LAR vs BAL

K5: Matt Gay, TB @ ATL

K6: Ka'imi Fairbairn, HOU vs IND

K7: Nick Folk, NE vs DAL

K8: Matt Prater, DET @ WAS

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

K9: Jason Myers, SEA @ PHI

K10: Austin Seibert, CLE vs MIA

K11: Stephen Hauschka, BUF vs DEN

K12: Joey Slye, CAR @ NO

K13: Daniel Carlson, OAK @ NYJ

K14: Chris Boswell, PIT @ CIN

K15: Jake Elliott, PHI vs SEA

K16: Josh Lambo, JAC @ TEN

K17: Brett Maher, DAL @ NE

K18: Mason Crosby, GB @ SF

K19: Chase McLaughlin, SF vs GB

K20: Eddy Pineiro, CHI vs NYG

More Advice From SI Fantasy

—Dr. Roto’s Week 12 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em to help with your toughest lineup decisions

—Frankie Taddeo’s top streaming options for the final week of byes

—Jaime Eisner’s stock watch tells you who’s trending up and down as the playoffs approach

—Jaime Eisner’s waiver wire pickups: Randall Cobb, Jonathan Williams, Jacob Hollister and more

—Frankie Taddeo’s droppables, with some big-name players you shouldn’t feel bad about cutting

—Bill Enright’s injury report takes a look at who is out how long

—Mark Deming’s target and snap report dives into the data to make some fantasy conclusions