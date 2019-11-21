Fantasy Football: Week 12 Defense Rankings
Kevin Hanson joins SI for the 2019 season. His fantasy rankings have placed him in the Top 20 in each of the past two seasons among all the industry experts tracked by FantasyPros.com, and he has been in the Top 25 in six of the past eight years.
Check out more of Kevin’s rankings: QB, RB, WR, TE, flex and kicker.
Week 12 fantasy football team defense rankings:
DST1: Pittsburgh Steelers, PIT @ CIN
DST2: Buffalo Bills, BUF vs DEN
DST3: New Orleans Saints, NO vs CAR
DST4: Atlanta Falcons, ATL vs TB
DST5: Chicago Bears, CHI vs NYG
DST6: Cleveland Browns, CLE vs MIA
DST7: Baltimore Ravens, BAL @ LAR
DST8: New England Patriots, NE vs DAL
DST9: Detroit Lions, DET @ WAS
DST10: San Francisco 49ers, SF vs GB
DST11: Denver Broncos, DEN @ BUF
DST12: Oakland Raiders, OAK @ NYJ
DST13: Jacksonville Jaguars, JAC @ TEN
DST14: Tennessee Titans, TEN vs JAC
DST15: New York Giants, NYG @ CHI
DST16: Washington Redskins, WAS vs DET
DST17: Houston Texans, HOU vs IND
DST18: New York Jets, NYJ vs OAK
DST19: Seattle Seahawks, SEA @ PHI
DST20: Green Bay Packers, GB @ SF
DST21: Dallas Cowboys, DAL @ NE
DST22: Los Angeles Rams, LAR vs BAL
DST23: Miami Dolphins, MIA @ CLE
DST24: Philadelphia Eagles, PHI vs SEA
DST25: Indianapolis Colts, IND @ HOU
