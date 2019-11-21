    Fantasy Football: Week 12 Defense Rankings

    Check out Kevin Hanson's top 25 defenses for Week 12 of the 2019 season.
    Kevin Hanson joins SI for the 2019 season. His fantasy rankings have placed him in the Top 20 in each of the past two seasons among all the industry experts tracked by FantasyPros.com, and he has been in the Top 25 in six of the past eight years.

    Week 12 fantasy football team defense rankings:

    DST1: Pittsburgh Steelers, PIT @ CIN

    DST2: Buffalo Bills, BUF vs DEN

    DST3: New Orleans Saints, NO vs CAR

    DST4: Atlanta Falcons, ATL vs TB

    DST5: Chicago Bears, CHI vs NYG

    DST6: Cleveland Browns, CLE vs MIA

    DST7: Baltimore Ravens, BAL @ LAR

    DST8: New England Patriots, NE vs DAL

    DST9: Detroit Lions, DET @ WAS

    DST10: San Francisco 49ers, SF vs GB

    DST11: Denver Broncos, DEN @ BUF

    DST12: Oakland Raiders, OAK @ NYJ

    DST13: Jacksonville Jaguars, JAC @ TEN

    DST14: Tennessee Titans, TEN vs JAC

    DST15: New York Giants, NYG @ CHI

    DST16: Washington Redskins, WAS vs DET

    DST17: Houston Texans, HOU vs IND

    DST18: New York Jets, NYJ vs OAK

    DST19: Seattle Seahawks, SEA @ PHI

    DST20: Green Bay Packers, GB @ SF

    DST21: Dallas Cowboys, DAL @ NE

    DST22: Los Angeles Rams, LAR vs BAL

    DST23: Miami Dolphins, MIA @ CLE

    DST24: Philadelphia Eagles, PHI vs SEA

    DST25: Indianapolis Colts, IND @ HOU

