Check out Kevin Hanson's top 25 defenses for Week 12 of the 2019 season.

Kevin Hanson joins SI for the 2019 season. His fantasy rankings have placed him in the Top 20 in each of the past two seasons among all the industry experts tracked by FantasyPros.com, and he has been in the Top 25 in six of the past eight years.

Week 12 fantasy football team defense rankings:

DST1: Pittsburgh Steelers, PIT @ CIN

DST2: Buffalo Bills, BUF vs DEN

DST3: New Orleans Saints, NO vs CAR

DST4: Atlanta Falcons, ATL vs TB

DST5: Chicago Bears, CHI vs NYG

DST6: Cleveland Browns, CLE vs MIA

DST7: Baltimore Ravens, BAL @ LAR

DST8: New England Patriots, NE vs DAL

DST9: Detroit Lions, DET @ WAS

DST10: San Francisco 49ers, SF vs GB

DST11: Denver Broncos, DEN @ BUF

DST12: Oakland Raiders, OAK @ NYJ

DST13: Jacksonville Jaguars, JAC @ TEN

DST14: Tennessee Titans, TEN vs JAC

DST15: New York Giants, NYG @ CHI

DST16: Washington Redskins, WAS vs DET

DST17: Houston Texans, HOU vs IND

DST18: New York Jets, NYJ vs OAK

DST19: Seattle Seahawks, SEA @ PHI

DST20: Green Bay Packers, GB @ SF

DST21: Dallas Cowboys, DAL @ NE

DST22: Los Angeles Rams, LAR vs BAL

DST23: Miami Dolphins, MIA @ CLE

DST24: Philadelphia Eagles, PHI vs SEA

DST25: Indianapolis Colts, IND @ HOU

