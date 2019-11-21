    Fantasy Football: Week 12 RB Rankings

    Check out Kevin Hanson's top 60 running backs for Week 12 of the 2019 season.
    Kevin Hanson joins SI for the 2019 season. His fantasy rankings have placed him in the Top 20 in each of the past two seasons among all the industry experts tracked by FantasyPros.com, and he has been in the Top 25 in six of the past eight years.

    RB Start of the Week: Jaylen Samuels, Pittsburgh Steelers (at CIN)

    Assuming that James Conner (shoulder) misses Sunday’s game, Jaylen Samuels is an upside-RB2 play in Week 12. Coach Mike Tomlin has said that he “doesn’t know the availability” for Conner, who was sidelined at practice on Wednesday.

    Samuels hasn’t been efficient—2.6 yards per carry and 5.5 yards per reception—this season, but he has and should be heavily involved as a receiver in Week 12. Despite missing a couple of games and Pittsburgh having its bye, Samuels has 32 catches (seventh-most among RBs) on 38 targets (sixth-most) since Week 4.

    The Bengals run defense has allowed 5.0 YPC, the third-highest in the NFL, and the most rushing yards per game (167.0). They have also surrendered the fourth-most fantasy points to the position.

    Meanwhile, JuJu Smith-Schuster, who leads the team in targets (60) this season, is not expected to play, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. Given his pass-catching role, Conner’s likely absence and the soft matchup, Samuels has a high floor and ceiling this week.

    RB Sit of the Week: Brian Hill, Atlanta Falcons (vs. TB)

    Who doesn’t care about your fantasy team? Brian Hill.

    Who should be on your bench in Week 12? Brian Hill.

    Taking over for an injured Devonta Freeman (foot) in Week 10, Hill carried the ball 20 times for 61 yards and added a 10-yard touchdown reception in relief. With a favorable matchup against the Panthers in Week 11, Hill failed to capitalize. The popular waiver-wire add gained just 38 scoreless scrimmage yards on 16 touches last week.

    In Week 12, the matchup is much less favorable. Not only do the Bucs rank second in rushing defense (80.9 YPG allowed) with the third-lowest YPC allowed (3.5), but only the Patriots have allowed fewer fantasy points to opposing running backs this season. Only three running backs—Chris Carson (105), Derrick Henry (75) and Alvin Kamara (twice, 75 and 62)—have rushed for more than 40 yards against the Bucs this season.

    Considering the Falcons have the week’s second-highest implied total based on Vegas odds, it’s possible that Hill will become the beneficiary of goal-line carries due to Matt Ryan’s ability to move the ball through the air against the Bucs’ generous pass defense. But given his lack of efficiency (3.0 YPC) and Tampa’s suffocating run defense, Hill is merely just a flex option this week.

    Week 12 fantasy football running back rankings (half-PPR scoring):

    RB1: Christian McCaffrey, CAR @ NO

    RB2: Alvin Kamara, NO vs CAR

    RB3: Nick Chubb, CLE vs MIA

    RB4: Josh Jacobs, OAK @ NYJ

    RB5: Derrick Henry, TEN vs JAC

    RB6: Saquon Barkley, NYG @ CHI

    RB7: Leonard Fournette, JAC @ TEN

    RB8: Aaron Jones, GB @ SF

    RB9: Ezekiel Elliott, DAL @ NE

    RB10: Le'Veon Bell, NYJ vs OAK

    RB11: Chris Carson, SEA @ PHI

    RB12: Tevin Coleman, SF vs GB

    RB13: Todd Gurley, LAR vs BAL

    RB14: Mark Ingram, BAL @ LAR

    RB15: Joe Mixon, CIN vs PIT

    RB16: Phillip Lindsay, DEN @ BUF

    RB17: Devin Singletary, BUF vs DEN

    RB18: Jaylen Samuels, PIT @ CIN

    RB19: Miles Sanders, PHI vs SEA

    RB20: David Montgomery, CHI vs NYG

    RB21: Carlos Hyde, HOU vs IND

    RB22: Ronald Jones II, TB @ ATL

    RB23: James White, NE vs DAL

    RB24: Kareem Hunt, CLE vs MIA

    RB25: Sony Michel, NE vs DAL

    RB26: Jamaal Williams, GB @ SF

    RB27: Jonathan Williams, IND @ HOU

    RB28: Tarik Cohen, CHI vs NYG

    RB29: Brian Hill, ATL vs TB

    RB30: Bo Scarbrough, DET @ WAS

    RB31: Adrian Peterson, WAS vs DET

    RB32: Derrius Guice, WAS vs DET

    RB33: Latavius Murray, NO vs CAR

    RB34: Royce Freeman, DEN @ BUF

    RB35: Duke Johnson, HOU vs IND

    RB36: Kalen Ballage, MIA @ CLE

    RB37: Nyheim Hines, IND @ HOU

    RB38: Raheem Mostert, SF vs GB

    RB39: J.D. McKissic, DET @ WAS

    RB40: Frank Gore, BUF vs DEN

    RB41: Gus Edwards, BAL @ LAR

    RB42: Rex Burkhead, NE vs DAL

    RB43: Peyton Barber, TB @ ATL

    RB44: Giovani Bernard, CIN vs PIT

    RB45: Ty Johnson, DET @ WAS

    RB46: Jordan Wilkins, IND @ HOU

    RB47: Dion Lewis, TEN vs JAC

    RB48: Jalen Richard, OAK @ NYJ

    RB49: Trey Edmunds, PIT @ CIN

    RB50: Malcolm Brown, LAR vs BAL

    RB51: Jeff Wilson, SF vs GB

    RB52: Dare Ogunbowale, TB @ ATL

    RB53: Patrick Laird, MIA @ CLE

    RB54: Tony Pollard, DAL @ NE

    RB55: Boston Scott, PHI vs SEA

    RB56: Jay Ajayi, PHI vs SEA

    RB57: DeAndre Washington, OAK @ NYJ

    RB58: Rashaad Penny, SEA @ PHI

    RB59: Bilal Powell, NYJ vs OAK

    RB60: Qadree Ollison, ATL vs TB

    Week 12 fantasy football running back rankings (non-PPR scoring):

    RB1: Christian McCaffrey, CAR @ NO

    RB2: Alvin Kamara, NO vs CAR

    RB3: Nick Chubb, CLE vs MIA

    RB4: Josh Jacobs, OAK @ NYJ

    RB5: Derrick Henry, TEN vs JAC

    RB6: Leonard Fournette, JAC @ TEN

    RB7: Saquon Barkley, NYG @ CHI

    RB8: Aaron Jones, GB @ SF

    RB9: Ezekiel Elliott, DAL @ NE

    RB10: Chris Carson, SEA @ PHI

    RB11: Le'Veon Bell, NYJ vs OAK

    RB12: Tevin Coleman, SF vs GB

    RB13: Mark Ingram, BAL @ LAR

    RB14: Todd Gurley, LAR vs BAL

    RB15: Joe Mixon, CIN vs PIT

    RB16: Phillip Lindsay, DEN @ BUF

    RB17: Devin Singletary, BUF vs DEN

    RB18: David Montgomery, CHI vs NYG

    RB19: Carlos Hyde, HOU vs IND

    RB20: Miles Sanders, PHI vs SEA

    RB21: Sony Michel, NE vs DAL

    RB22: Jaylen Samuels, PIT @ CIN

    RB23: Ronald Jones II, TB @ ATL

    RB24: Kareem Hunt, CLE vs MIA

    RB25: Bo Scarbrough, DET @ WAS

    RB26: Jamaal Williams, GB @ SF

    RB27: Brian Hill, ATL vs TB

    RB28: James White, NE vs DAL

    RB29: Adrian Peterson, WAS vs DET

    RB30: Derrius Guice, WAS vs DET

    RB31: Latavius Murray, NO vs CAR

    RB32: Royce Freeman, DEN @ BUF

    RB33: Jonathan Williams, IND @ HOU

    RB34: Tarik Cohen, CHI vs NYG

    RB35: Kalen Ballage, MIA @ CLE

    RB36: Duke Johnson, HOU vs IND

    RB37: Gus Edwards, BAL @ LAR

    RB38: Raheem Mostert, SF vs GB

    RB39: Frank Gore, BUF vs DEN

    RB40: Peyton Barber, TB @ ATL

    RB41: Trey Edmunds, PIT @ CIN

    RB42: Nyheim Hines, IND @ HOU

    RB43: Jeff Wilson, SF vs GB

    RB44: J.D. McKissic, DET @ WAS

    RB45: Jordan Wilkins, IND @ HOU

    RB46: Rex Burkhead, NE vs DAL

    RB47: Ty Johnson, DET @ WAS

    RB48: Malcolm Brown, LAR vs BAL

    RB49: Boston Scott, PHI vs SEA

    RB50: Jay Ajayi, PHI vs SEA

    RB51: Giovani Bernard, CIN vs PIT

    RB52: Dion Lewis, TEN vs JAC

    RB53: Patrick Laird, MIA @ CLE

    RB54: Tony Pollard, DAL @ NE

    RB55: DeAndre Washington, OAK @ NYJ

    RB56: Rashaad Penny, SEA @ PHI

    RB57: Dare Ogunbowale, TB @ ATL

    RB58: Jalen Richard, OAK @ NYJ

    RB59: Qadree Ollison, ATL vs TB

    RB60: Bilal Powell, NYJ vs OAK

