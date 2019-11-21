Fantasy Football: Week 12 RB Rankings
Kevin Hanson joins SI for the 2019 season. His fantasy rankings have placed him in the Top 20 in each of the past two seasons among all the industry experts tracked by FantasyPros.com, and he has been in the Top 25 in six of the past eight years.
RB Start of the Week: Jaylen Samuels, Pittsburgh Steelers (at CIN)
Assuming that James Conner (shoulder) misses Sunday’s game, Jaylen Samuels is an upside-RB2 play in Week 12. Coach Mike Tomlin has said that he “doesn’t know the availability” for Conner, who was sidelined at practice on Wednesday.
Samuels hasn’t been efficient—2.6 yards per carry and 5.5 yards per reception—this season, but he has and should be heavily involved as a receiver in Week 12. Despite missing a couple of games and Pittsburgh having its bye, Samuels has 32 catches (seventh-most among RBs) on 38 targets (sixth-most) since Week 4.
The Bengals run defense has allowed 5.0 YPC, the third-highest in the NFL, and the most rushing yards per game (167.0). They have also surrendered the fourth-most fantasy points to the position.
Meanwhile, JuJu Smith-Schuster, who leads the team in targets (60) this season, is not expected to play, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. Given his pass-catching role, Conner’s likely absence and the soft matchup, Samuels has a high floor and ceiling this week.
RB Sit of the Week: Brian Hill, Atlanta Falcons (vs. TB)
Who doesn’t care about your fantasy team? Brian Hill.
Who should be on your bench in Week 12? Brian Hill.
Taking over for an injured Devonta Freeman (foot) in Week 10, Hill carried the ball 20 times for 61 yards and added a 10-yard touchdown reception in relief. With a favorable matchup against the Panthers in Week 11, Hill failed to capitalize. The popular waiver-wire add gained just 38 scoreless scrimmage yards on 16 touches last week.
In Week 12, the matchup is much less favorable. Not only do the Bucs rank second in rushing defense (80.9 YPG allowed) with the third-lowest YPC allowed (3.5), but only the Patriots have allowed fewer fantasy points to opposing running backs this season. Only three running backs—Chris Carson (105), Derrick Henry (75) and Alvin Kamara (twice, 75 and 62)—have rushed for more than 40 yards against the Bucs this season.
Considering the Falcons have the week’s second-highest implied total based on Vegas odds, it’s possible that Hill will become the beneficiary of goal-line carries due to Matt Ryan’s ability to move the ball through the air against the Bucs’ generous pass defense. But given his lack of efficiency (3.0 YPC) and Tampa’s suffocating run defense, Hill is merely just a flex option this week.
Week 12 fantasy football running back rankings (half-PPR scoring):
RB1: Christian McCaffrey, CAR @ NO
RB2: Alvin Kamara, NO vs CAR
RB3: Nick Chubb, CLE vs MIA
RB4: Josh Jacobs, OAK @ NYJ
RB5: Derrick Henry, TEN vs JAC
RB6: Saquon Barkley, NYG @ CHI
RB7: Leonard Fournette, JAC @ TEN
RB8: Aaron Jones, GB @ SF
RB9: Ezekiel Elliott, DAL @ NE
RB10: Le'Veon Bell, NYJ vs OAK
RB11: Chris Carson, SEA @ PHI
RB12: Tevin Coleman, SF vs GB
RB13: Todd Gurley, LAR vs BAL
RB14: Mark Ingram, BAL @ LAR
RB15: Joe Mixon, CIN vs PIT
RB16: Phillip Lindsay, DEN @ BUF
RB17: Devin Singletary, BUF vs DEN
RB18: Jaylen Samuels, PIT @ CIN
RB19: Miles Sanders, PHI vs SEA
RB20: David Montgomery, CHI vs NYG
RB21: Carlos Hyde, HOU vs IND
RB22: Ronald Jones II, TB @ ATL
RB23: James White, NE vs DAL
RB24: Kareem Hunt, CLE vs MIA
RB25: Sony Michel, NE vs DAL
RB26: Jamaal Williams, GB @ SF
RB27: Jonathan Williams, IND @ HOU
RB28: Tarik Cohen, CHI vs NYG
RB29: Brian Hill, ATL vs TB
RB30: Bo Scarbrough, DET @ WAS
RB31: Adrian Peterson, WAS vs DET
RB32: Derrius Guice, WAS vs DET
RB33: Latavius Murray, NO vs CAR
RB34: Royce Freeman, DEN @ BUF
RB35: Duke Johnson, HOU vs IND
RB36: Kalen Ballage, MIA @ CLE
RB37: Nyheim Hines, IND @ HOU
RB38: Raheem Mostert, SF vs GB
RB39: J.D. McKissic, DET @ WAS
RB40: Frank Gore, BUF vs DEN
RB41: Gus Edwards, BAL @ LAR
RB42: Rex Burkhead, NE vs DAL
RB43: Peyton Barber, TB @ ATL
RB44: Giovani Bernard, CIN vs PIT
RB45: Ty Johnson, DET @ WAS
RB46: Jordan Wilkins, IND @ HOU
RB47: Dion Lewis, TEN vs JAC
RB48: Jalen Richard, OAK @ NYJ
RB49: Trey Edmunds, PIT @ CIN
RB50: Malcolm Brown, LAR vs BAL
RB51: Jeff Wilson, SF vs GB
RB52: Dare Ogunbowale, TB @ ATL
RB53: Patrick Laird, MIA @ CLE
RB54: Tony Pollard, DAL @ NE
RB55: Boston Scott, PHI vs SEA
RB56: Jay Ajayi, PHI vs SEA
RB57: DeAndre Washington, OAK @ NYJ
RB58: Rashaad Penny, SEA @ PHI
RB59: Bilal Powell, NYJ vs OAK
RB60: Qadree Ollison, ATL vs TB
Week 12 fantasy football running back rankings (non-PPR scoring):
RB1: Christian McCaffrey, CAR @ NO
RB2: Alvin Kamara, NO vs CAR
RB3: Nick Chubb, CLE vs MIA
RB4: Josh Jacobs, OAK @ NYJ
RB5: Derrick Henry, TEN vs JAC
RB6: Leonard Fournette, JAC @ TEN
RB7: Saquon Barkley, NYG @ CHI
RB8: Aaron Jones, GB @ SF
RB9: Ezekiel Elliott, DAL @ NE
RB10: Chris Carson, SEA @ PHI
RB11: Le'Veon Bell, NYJ vs OAK
RB12: Tevin Coleman, SF vs GB
RB13: Mark Ingram, BAL @ LAR
RB14: Todd Gurley, LAR vs BAL
RB15: Joe Mixon, CIN vs PIT
RB16: Phillip Lindsay, DEN @ BUF
RB17: Devin Singletary, BUF vs DEN
RB18: David Montgomery, CHI vs NYG
RB19: Carlos Hyde, HOU vs IND
RB20: Miles Sanders, PHI vs SEA
RB21: Sony Michel, NE vs DAL
RB22: Jaylen Samuels, PIT @ CIN
RB23: Ronald Jones II, TB @ ATL
RB24: Kareem Hunt, CLE vs MIA
RB25: Bo Scarbrough, DET @ WAS
RB26: Jamaal Williams, GB @ SF
RB27: Brian Hill, ATL vs TB
RB28: James White, NE vs DAL
RB29: Adrian Peterson, WAS vs DET
RB30: Derrius Guice, WAS vs DET
RB31: Latavius Murray, NO vs CAR
RB32: Royce Freeman, DEN @ BUF
RB33: Jonathan Williams, IND @ HOU
RB34: Tarik Cohen, CHI vs NYG
RB35: Kalen Ballage, MIA @ CLE
RB36: Duke Johnson, HOU vs IND
RB37: Gus Edwards, BAL @ LAR
RB38: Raheem Mostert, SF vs GB
RB39: Frank Gore, BUF vs DEN
RB40: Peyton Barber, TB @ ATL
RB41: Trey Edmunds, PIT @ CIN
RB42: Nyheim Hines, IND @ HOU
RB43: Jeff Wilson, SF vs GB
RB44: J.D. McKissic, DET @ WAS
RB45: Jordan Wilkins, IND @ HOU
RB46: Rex Burkhead, NE vs DAL
RB47: Ty Johnson, DET @ WAS
RB48: Malcolm Brown, LAR vs BAL
RB49: Boston Scott, PHI vs SEA
RB50: Jay Ajayi, PHI vs SEA
RB51: Giovani Bernard, CIN vs PIT
RB52: Dion Lewis, TEN vs JAC
RB53: Patrick Laird, MIA @ CLE
RB54: Tony Pollard, DAL @ NE
RB55: DeAndre Washington, OAK @ NYJ
RB56: Rashaad Penny, SEA @ PHI
RB57: Dare Ogunbowale, TB @ ATL
RB58: Jalen Richard, OAK @ NYJ
RB59: Qadree Ollison, ATL vs TB
RB60: Bilal Powell, NYJ vs OAK
