Check out Kevin Hanson's top 60 running backs for Week 12 of the 2019 season.

Kevin Hanson joins SI for the 2019 season. His fantasy rankings have placed him in the Top 20 in each of the past two seasons among all the industry experts tracked by FantasyPros.com, and he has been in the Top 25 in six of the past eight years.

RB Start of the Week: Jaylen Samuels, Pittsburgh Steelers (at CIN)

Assuming that James Conner (shoulder) misses Sunday’s game, Jaylen Samuels is an upside-RB2 play in Week 12. Coach Mike Tomlin has said that he “doesn’t know the availability” for Conner, who was sidelined at practice on Wednesday.

Samuels hasn’t been efficient—2.6 yards per carry and 5.5 yards per reception—this season, but he has and should be heavily involved as a receiver in Week 12. Despite missing a couple of games and Pittsburgh having its bye, Samuels has 32 catches (seventh-most among RBs) on 38 targets (sixth-most) since Week 4.

The Bengals run defense has allowed 5.0 YPC, the third-highest in the NFL, and the most rushing yards per game (167.0). They have also surrendered the fourth-most fantasy points to the position.

Meanwhile, JuJu Smith-Schuster, who leads the team in targets (60) this season, is not expected to play, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. Given his pass-catching role, Conner’s likely absence and the soft matchup, Samuels has a high floor and ceiling this week.

RB Sit of the Week: Brian Hill, Atlanta Falcons (vs. TB)

Who doesn’t care about your fantasy team? Brian Hill.

Who should be on your bench in Week 12? Brian Hill.

Taking over for an injured Devonta Freeman (foot) in Week 10, Hill carried the ball 20 times for 61 yards and added a 10-yard touchdown reception in relief. With a favorable matchup against the Panthers in Week 11, Hill failed to capitalize. The popular waiver-wire add gained just 38 scoreless scrimmage yards on 16 touches last week.

In Week 12, the matchup is much less favorable. Not only do the Bucs rank second in rushing defense (80.9 YPG allowed) with the third-lowest YPC allowed (3.5), but only the Patriots have allowed fewer fantasy points to opposing running backs this season. Only three running backs—Chris Carson (105), Derrick Henry (75) and Alvin Kamara (twice, 75 and 62)—have rushed for more than 40 yards against the Bucs this season.

Considering the Falcons have the week’s second-highest implied total based on Vegas odds, it’s possible that Hill will become the beneficiary of goal-line carries due to Matt Ryan’s ability to move the ball through the air against the Bucs’ generous pass defense. But given his lack of efficiency (3.0 YPC) and Tampa’s suffocating run defense, Hill is merely just a flex option this week.

Week 12 fantasy football running back rankings (half-PPR scoring):

RB1: Christian McCaffrey, CAR @ NO

RB2: Alvin Kamara, NO vs CAR

RB3: Nick Chubb, CLE vs MIA

RB4: Josh Jacobs, OAK @ NYJ

RB5: Derrick Henry, TEN vs JAC

RB6: Saquon Barkley, NYG @ CHI

RB7: Leonard Fournette, JAC @ TEN

RB8: Aaron Jones, GB @ SF

RB9: Ezekiel Elliott, DAL @ NE

RB10: Le'Veon Bell, NYJ vs OAK

RB11: Chris Carson, SEA @ PHI

RB12: Tevin Coleman, SF vs GB

RB13: Todd Gurley, LAR vs BAL

RB14: Mark Ingram, BAL @ LAR

RB15: Joe Mixon, CIN vs PIT

RB16: Phillip Lindsay, DEN @ BUF

RB17: Devin Singletary, BUF vs DEN

RB18: Jaylen Samuels, PIT @ CIN

RB19: Miles Sanders, PHI vs SEA

RB20: David Montgomery, CHI vs NYG

RB21: Carlos Hyde, HOU vs IND

RB22: Ronald Jones II, TB @ ATL

RB23: James White, NE vs DAL

RB24: Kareem Hunt, CLE vs MIA

RB25: Sony Michel, NE vs DAL

RB26: Jamaal Williams, GB @ SF

RB27: Jonathan Williams, IND @ HOU

RB28: Tarik Cohen, CHI vs NYG

RB29: Brian Hill, ATL vs TB

RB30: Bo Scarbrough, DET @ WAS

RB31: Adrian Peterson, WAS vs DET

RB32: Derrius Guice, WAS vs DET

RB33: Latavius Murray, NO vs CAR

RB34: Royce Freeman, DEN @ BUF

RB35: Duke Johnson, HOU vs IND

RB36: Kalen Ballage, MIA @ CLE

RB37: Nyheim Hines, IND @ HOU

RB38: Raheem Mostert, SF vs GB

RB39: J.D. McKissic, DET @ WAS

RB40: Frank Gore, BUF vs DEN

RB41: Gus Edwards, BAL @ LAR

RB42: Rex Burkhead, NE vs DAL

RB43: Peyton Barber, TB @ ATL

RB44: Giovani Bernard, CIN vs PIT

RB45: Ty Johnson, DET @ WAS

RB46: Jordan Wilkins, IND @ HOU

RB47: Dion Lewis, TEN vs JAC

RB48: Jalen Richard, OAK @ NYJ

RB49: Trey Edmunds, PIT @ CIN

RB50: Malcolm Brown, LAR vs BAL

RB51: Jeff Wilson, SF vs GB

RB52: Dare Ogunbowale, TB @ ATL

RB53: Patrick Laird, MIA @ CLE

RB54: Tony Pollard, DAL @ NE

RB55: Boston Scott, PHI vs SEA

RB56: Jay Ajayi, PHI vs SEA

RB57: DeAndre Washington, OAK @ NYJ

RB58: Rashaad Penny, SEA @ PHI

RB59: Bilal Powell, NYJ vs OAK

RB60: Qadree Ollison, ATL vs TB

