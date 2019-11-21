Check out Kevin Hanson's top 65 wide receivers for Week 12 of the 2019 season.

Kevin Hanson joins SI for the 2019 season. His fantasy rankings have placed him in the Top 20 in each of the past two seasons among all the industry experts tracked by FantasyPros.com, and he has been in the Top 25 in six of the past eight years.

WR Start of the Week: Jarvis Landry, Cleveland Browns (vs. MIA)

The matchups will soon get easier for Cleveland’s offense as Jarvis Landry squares off against his former team this Sunday.

Landry’s four catches, seven targets and 43 yards last week were four-week lows for the slot receiver, but he extended his scoring streak to three consecutive games. Over the four-game stretch since Cleveland’s Week 7 bye, Landry has double-digit targets in three of four with a total of 40 targets, tied for the 12-most during that stretch. Landry has converted that volume into a healthy 24/256/3 line over the past quarter season.

During that span, Landry has scored the seventh-most fantasy points (half-PPR scoring). On a per-game basis, he’s been 18th over that span, but the four matchups were against tough pass defenses—Patriots, Broncos, Bills and Steelers, respectively.

In Week 12, Landry will face the Dolphins, who have allowed the ninth-most fantasy points to opposing receivers this season. Only the Saints (28.25) and Falcons (28.0) have a higher implied total than the Browns (27.5), based on Vegas odds for this week.

WR Sit of the Week: Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati Bengals (vs. PIT)

Even though he had a plus matchup against the Raiders, Tyler Boyd had his worst game of season in Week 11 with one catch on three targets for zero yards in addition to a 10-yard rush attempt.

The volume should be higher, but he gets a much more difficult matchup in Week 12 against division-rival Pittsburgh. Earlier this season with Andy Dalton under center, Boyd converted three-of-six targets for 33 yards against the Steelers. Boyd has just one touchdown this season (against Arizona in Week 5) and he has performed as fantasy’s WR44 season-to-date.

Pittsburgh ranks fourth in the NFL in sacks (34) and the Bengals offensive line is one of, if not the worst in the NFL. The Bengals have allowed the fourth-most sacks (36) this season. Lacking a big arm, Ryan Finley won’t have much time to get the ball out of his hands. No team has a lower implied total than the Bengals (16.25) this week, another factor that limits Boyd’s upside.

Week 12 fantasy football wide receiver rankings (half-PPR scoring):

WR1: Michael Thomas, NO vs CAR

WR2: Julio Jones, ATL vs TB

WR3: DeAndre Hopkins, HOU vs IND

WR4: Mike Evans, TB @ ATL

WR5: Chris Godwin, TB @ ATL

WR6: Odell Beckham Jr., CLE vs MIA

WR7: Tyler Lockett, SEA @ PHI

WR8: Davante Adams, GB @ SF

WR9: D.J. Chark, JAC @ TEN

WR10: Julian Edelman, NE vs DAL

WR11: Amari Cooper, DAL @ NE

WR12: Cooper Kupp, LAR vs BAL

WR13: Calvin Ridley, ATL vs TB

WR14: D.J. Moore, CAR @ NO

WR15: Courtland Sutton, DEN @ BUF

WR16: John Brown, BUF vs DEN

WR17: Jarvis Landry, CLE vs MIA

WR18: Allen Robinson, CHI vs NYG

WR19: Michael Gallup, DAL @ NE

WR20: Kenny Golladay, DET @ WAS

WR21: Tyrell Williams, OAK @ NYJ

WR22: Jamison Crowder, NYJ vs OAK

WR23: Curtis Samuel, CAR @ NO

WR24: Devante Parker, MIA @ CLE

WR25: Terry McLaurin, WAS vs DET

WR26: Deebo Samuel, SF vs GB

WR27: T.Y. Hilton, IND @ HOU

WR28: Emmanuel Sanders, SF vs GB

WR29: Golden Tate, NYG @ CHI

WR30: D.K. Metcalf, SEA @ PHI

WR31: James Washington, PIT @ CIN

WR32: Marvin Jones, DET @ WAS

WR33: Marquise Brown, BAL @ LAR

WR34: Mohamed Sanu, NE vs DAL

WR35: Will Fuller, HOU vs IND

WR36: Brandin Cooks, LAR vs BAL

WR37: Tyler Boyd, CIN vs PIT

WR38: Robert Woods, LAR vs BAL

WR39: Zach Pascal, IND @ HOU

WR40: Darius Slayton, NYG @ CHI

WR41: Dede Westbrook, JAC @ TEN

WR42: Robby Anderson, NYJ vs OAK

WR43: Kenny Stills, HOU vs IND

WR44: Demaryius Thomas, NYJ vs OAK

WR45: Taylor Gabriel, CHI vs NYG

WR46: A.J. Brown, TEN vs JAC

WR47: Chris Conley, JAC @ TEN

WR48: Cole Beasley, BUF vs DEN

WR49: Hunter Renfrow, OAK @ NYJ

WR50: Josh Gordon, SEA @ PHI

WR51: Randall Cobb, DAL @ NE

WR52: Nelson Agholor, PHI vs SEA

WR53: Russell Gage, ATL vs TB

WR54: Phillip Dorsett, NE vs DAL

WR55: Ted Ginn, NO vs CAR

WR56: Corey Davis, TEN vs JAC

WR57: Allen Lazard, GB @ SF

WR58: Josh Reynolds, LAR vs BAL

WR59: Danny Amendola, DET @ WAS

WR60: Allen Hurns, MIA @ CLE

WR61: Adam Humphries, TEN vs JAC

WR62: Diontae Johnson, PIT @ CIN

WR63: Tim Patrick, DEN @ BUF

WR64: Marquez Valdes-Scantling, GB @ SF

WR65: Kendrick Bourne, SF vs GB

Week 12 fantasy football wide receiver rankings (non-PPR scoring):

WR1: Julio Jones, ATL vs TB

WR2: DeAndre Hopkins, HOU vs IND

WR3: Michael Thomas, NO vs CAR

WR4: Mike Evans, TB @ ATL

WR5: Odell Beckham Jr., CLE vs MIA

WR6: Chris Godwin, TB @ ATL

WR7: Tyler Lockett, SEA @ PHI

WR8: Davante Adams, GB @ SF

WR9: Julian Edelman, NE vs DAL

WR10: D.J. Chark, JAC @ TEN

WR11: Cooper Kupp, LAR vs BAL

WR12: Amari Cooper, DAL @ NE

WR13: Calvin Ridley, ATL vs TB

WR14: John Brown, BUF vs DEN

WR15: Courtland Sutton, DEN @ BUF

WR16: D.J. Moore, CAR @ NO

WR17: Michael Gallup, DAL @ NE

WR18: Allen Robinson, CHI vs NYG

WR19: Jarvis Landry, CLE vs MIA

WR20: Kenny Golladay, DET @ WAS

WR21: Tyrell Williams, OAK @ NYJ

WR22: Curtis Samuel, CAR @ NO

WR23: Jamison Crowder, NYJ vs OAK

WR24: T.Y. Hilton, IND @ HOU

WR25: Terry McLaurin, WAS vs DET

WR26: Devante Parker, MIA @ CLE

WR27: D.K. Metcalf, SEA @ PHI

WR28: Deebo Samuel, SF vs GB

WR29: James Washington, PIT @ CIN

WR30: Marvin Jones, DET @ WAS

WR31: Emmanuel Sanders, SF vs GB

WR32: Golden Tate, NYG @ CHI

WR33: Marquise Brown, BAL @ LAR

WR34: Will Fuller, HOU vs IND

WR35: Brandin Cooks, LAR vs BAL

WR36: Mohamed Sanu, NE vs DAL

WR37: Robert Woods, LAR vs BAL

WR38: Tyler Boyd, CIN vs PIT

WR39: Zach Pascal, IND @ HOU

WR40: Darius Slayton, NYG @ CHI

WR41: Robby Anderson, NYJ vs OAK

WR42: Dede Westbrook, JAC @ TEN

WR43: Kenny Stills, HOU vs IND

WR44: Josh Gordon, SEA @ PHI

WR45: Demaryius Thomas, NYJ vs OAK

WR46: A.J. Brown, TEN vs JAC

WR47: Chris Conley, JAC @ TEN

WR48: Taylor Gabriel, CHI vs NYG

WR49: Nelson Agholor, PHI vs SEA

WR50: Cole Beasley, BUF vs DEN

WR51: Ted Ginn, NO vs CAR

WR52: Hunter Renfrow, OAK @ NYJ

WR53: Russell Gage, ATL vs TB

WR54: Phillip Dorsett, NE vs DAL

WR55: Randall Cobb, DAL @ NE

WR56: Corey Davis, TEN vs JAC

WR57: Josh Reynolds, LAR vs BAL

WR58: Allen Lazard, GB @ SF

WR59: Allen Hurns, MIA @ CLE

WR60: Marquez Valdes-Scantling, GB @ SF

WR61: Tim Patrick, DEN @ BUF

WR62: Adam Humphries, TEN vs JAC

WR63: Jordan Matthews, PHI vs SEA

WR64: Danny Amendola, DET @ WAS

WR65: Kendrick Bourne, SF vs GB

