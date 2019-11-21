Fantasy Football: Week 12 WR Rankings
Kevin Hanson joins SI for the 2019 season. His fantasy rankings have placed him in the Top 20 in each of the past two seasons among all the industry experts tracked by FantasyPros.com, and he has been in the Top 25 in six of the past eight years.
WR Start of the Week: Jarvis Landry, Cleveland Browns (vs. MIA)
The matchups will soon get easier for Cleveland’s offense as Jarvis Landry squares off against his former team this Sunday.
Landry’s four catches, seven targets and 43 yards last week were four-week lows for the slot receiver, but he extended his scoring streak to three consecutive games. Over the four-game stretch since Cleveland’s Week 7 bye, Landry has double-digit targets in three of four with a total of 40 targets, tied for the 12-most during that stretch. Landry has converted that volume into a healthy 24/256/3 line over the past quarter season.
During that span, Landry has scored the seventh-most fantasy points (half-PPR scoring). On a per-game basis, he’s been 18th over that span, but the four matchups were against tough pass defenses—Patriots, Broncos, Bills and Steelers, respectively.
In Week 12, Landry will face the Dolphins, who have allowed the ninth-most fantasy points to opposing receivers this season. Only the Saints (28.25) and Falcons (28.0) have a higher implied total than the Browns (27.5), based on Vegas odds for this week.
WR Sit of the Week: Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati Bengals (vs. PIT)
Even though he had a plus matchup against the Raiders, Tyler Boyd had his worst game of season in Week 11 with one catch on three targets for zero yards in addition to a 10-yard rush attempt.
The volume should be higher, but he gets a much more difficult matchup in Week 12 against division-rival Pittsburgh. Earlier this season with Andy Dalton under center, Boyd converted three-of-six targets for 33 yards against the Steelers. Boyd has just one touchdown this season (against Arizona in Week 5) and he has performed as fantasy’s WR44 season-to-date.
Pittsburgh ranks fourth in the NFL in sacks (34) and the Bengals offensive line is one of, if not the worst in the NFL. The Bengals have allowed the fourth-most sacks (36) this season. Lacking a big arm, Ryan Finley won’t have much time to get the ball out of his hands. No team has a lower implied total than the Bengals (16.25) this week, another factor that limits Boyd’s upside.
Week 12 fantasy football wide receiver rankings (half-PPR scoring):
WR1: Michael Thomas, NO vs CAR
WR2: Julio Jones, ATL vs TB
WR3: DeAndre Hopkins, HOU vs IND
WR4: Mike Evans, TB @ ATL
WR5: Chris Godwin, TB @ ATL
WR6: Odell Beckham Jr., CLE vs MIA
WR7: Tyler Lockett, SEA @ PHI
WR8: Davante Adams, GB @ SF
WR9: D.J. Chark, JAC @ TEN
WR10: Julian Edelman, NE vs DAL
WR11: Amari Cooper, DAL @ NE
WR12: Cooper Kupp, LAR vs BAL
WR13: Calvin Ridley, ATL vs TB
WR14: D.J. Moore, CAR @ NO
WR15: Courtland Sutton, DEN @ BUF
WR16: John Brown, BUF vs DEN
WR17: Jarvis Landry, CLE vs MIA
WR18: Allen Robinson, CHI vs NYG
WR19: Michael Gallup, DAL @ NE
WR20: Kenny Golladay, DET @ WAS
WR21: Tyrell Williams, OAK @ NYJ
WR22: Jamison Crowder, NYJ vs OAK
WR23: Curtis Samuel, CAR @ NO
WR24: Devante Parker, MIA @ CLE
WR25: Terry McLaurin, WAS vs DET
WR26: Deebo Samuel, SF vs GB
WR27: T.Y. Hilton, IND @ HOU
WR28: Emmanuel Sanders, SF vs GB
WR29: Golden Tate, NYG @ CHI
WR30: D.K. Metcalf, SEA @ PHI
WR31: James Washington, PIT @ CIN
WR32: Marvin Jones, DET @ WAS
WR33: Marquise Brown, BAL @ LAR
WR34: Mohamed Sanu, NE vs DAL
WR35: Will Fuller, HOU vs IND
WR36: Brandin Cooks, LAR vs BAL
WR37: Tyler Boyd, CIN vs PIT
WR38: Robert Woods, LAR vs BAL
WR39: Zach Pascal, IND @ HOU
WR40: Darius Slayton, NYG @ CHI
WR41: Dede Westbrook, JAC @ TEN
WR42: Robby Anderson, NYJ vs OAK
WR43: Kenny Stills, HOU vs IND
WR44: Demaryius Thomas, NYJ vs OAK
WR45: Taylor Gabriel, CHI vs NYG
WR46: A.J. Brown, TEN vs JAC
WR47: Chris Conley, JAC @ TEN
WR48: Cole Beasley, BUF vs DEN
WR49: Hunter Renfrow, OAK @ NYJ
WR50: Josh Gordon, SEA @ PHI
WR51: Randall Cobb, DAL @ NE
WR52: Nelson Agholor, PHI vs SEA
WR53: Russell Gage, ATL vs TB
WR54: Phillip Dorsett, NE vs DAL
WR55: Ted Ginn, NO vs CAR
WR56: Corey Davis, TEN vs JAC
WR57: Allen Lazard, GB @ SF
WR58: Josh Reynolds, LAR vs BAL
WR59: Danny Amendola, DET @ WAS
WR60: Allen Hurns, MIA @ CLE
WR61: Adam Humphries, TEN vs JAC
WR62: Diontae Johnson, PIT @ CIN
WR63: Tim Patrick, DEN @ BUF
WR64: Marquez Valdes-Scantling, GB @ SF
WR65: Kendrick Bourne, SF vs GB
Week 12 fantasy football wide receiver rankings (non-PPR scoring):
WR1: Julio Jones, ATL vs TB
WR2: DeAndre Hopkins, HOU vs IND
WR3: Michael Thomas, NO vs CAR
WR4: Mike Evans, TB @ ATL
WR5: Odell Beckham Jr., CLE vs MIA
WR6: Chris Godwin, TB @ ATL
WR7: Tyler Lockett, SEA @ PHI
WR8: Davante Adams, GB @ SF
WR9: Julian Edelman, NE vs DAL
WR10: D.J. Chark, JAC @ TEN
WR11: Cooper Kupp, LAR vs BAL
WR12: Amari Cooper, DAL @ NE
WR13: Calvin Ridley, ATL vs TB
WR14: John Brown, BUF vs DEN
WR15: Courtland Sutton, DEN @ BUF
WR16: D.J. Moore, CAR @ NO
WR17: Michael Gallup, DAL @ NE
WR18: Allen Robinson, CHI vs NYG
WR19: Jarvis Landry, CLE vs MIA
WR20: Kenny Golladay, DET @ WAS
WR21: Tyrell Williams, OAK @ NYJ
WR22: Curtis Samuel, CAR @ NO
WR23: Jamison Crowder, NYJ vs OAK
WR24: T.Y. Hilton, IND @ HOU
WR25: Terry McLaurin, WAS vs DET
WR26: Devante Parker, MIA @ CLE
WR27: D.K. Metcalf, SEA @ PHI
WR28: Deebo Samuel, SF vs GB
WR29: James Washington, PIT @ CIN
WR30: Marvin Jones, DET @ WAS
WR31: Emmanuel Sanders, SF vs GB
WR32: Golden Tate, NYG @ CHI
WR33: Marquise Brown, BAL @ LAR
WR34: Will Fuller, HOU vs IND
WR35: Brandin Cooks, LAR vs BAL
WR36: Mohamed Sanu, NE vs DAL
WR37: Robert Woods, LAR vs BAL
WR38: Tyler Boyd, CIN vs PIT
WR39: Zach Pascal, IND @ HOU
WR40: Darius Slayton, NYG @ CHI
WR41: Robby Anderson, NYJ vs OAK
WR42: Dede Westbrook, JAC @ TEN
WR43: Kenny Stills, HOU vs IND
WR44: Josh Gordon, SEA @ PHI
WR45: Demaryius Thomas, NYJ vs OAK
WR46: A.J. Brown, TEN vs JAC
WR47: Chris Conley, JAC @ TEN
WR48: Taylor Gabriel, CHI vs NYG
WR49: Nelson Agholor, PHI vs SEA
WR50: Cole Beasley, BUF vs DEN
WR51: Ted Ginn, NO vs CAR
WR52: Hunter Renfrow, OAK @ NYJ
WR53: Russell Gage, ATL vs TB
WR54: Phillip Dorsett, NE vs DAL
WR55: Randall Cobb, DAL @ NE
WR56: Corey Davis, TEN vs JAC
WR57: Josh Reynolds, LAR vs BAL
WR58: Allen Lazard, GB @ SF
WR59: Allen Hurns, MIA @ CLE
WR60: Marquez Valdes-Scantling, GB @ SF
WR61: Tim Patrick, DEN @ BUF
WR62: Adam Humphries, TEN vs JAC
WR63: Jordan Matthews, PHI vs SEA
WR64: Danny Amendola, DET @ WAS
WR65: Kendrick Bourne, SF vs GB
