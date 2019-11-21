Check out Kevin Hanson's top 25 quarterbacks for Week 12 of the 2019 season.

Kevin Hanson joins SI for the 2019 season. His fantasy rankings have placed him in the Top 20 in each of the past two seasons among all the industry experts tracked by FantasyPros.com, and he has been in the Top 25 in six of the past eight years.

QB Start of the Week: Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns (vs. MIA)

Drafted with high hopes in August, Baker Mayfield has been an utter disappointment for his fantasy owners, but the tide has begun to turn recently and things could be even better this week.

Through the first nine weeks of the season, Mayfield had zero multi-touchdown games and scored the 23rd-most fantasy points among quarterbacks. Over the past two weeks, however, the second-year quarterback has accounted for five touchdowns—four passing and one rushing—despite two difficult matchups against Buffalo and Pittsburgh, respectively. In the past two weeks, he has scored the 10th-most fantasy points.

Drawing a favorable matchup in Week 12, Mayfield and the Browns have a top-three implied total based on Vegas odds this week. In addition, the Dolphins have allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks this season.

QB Sit of the Week: Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams (vs. BAL)

As noted above, Mayfield has been a top-10 fantasy quarterback over the past two weeks. Jared Goff has not. Over the past two weeks, Goff has thrown three interceptions and no touchdowns. He has scored the 29th-most fantasy points over the past two weeks despite several of the quarterbacks ahead of him playing only one game in that span.

With a tough matchup against the Ravens this week, it’s unlikely that Goff bounces back. The Ravens have allowed the seventh-fewest fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks this season. Only the Patriots (four) and Bills (seven) have allowed fewer passing touchdowns than the Ravens (nine), who also rank seventh in the NFL in passes intercepted (nine). In addition, only the Patriots have allowed a lower completion percentage than the Ravens (59.7%).

Granted, Goff has missed Brandin Cooks (concussion) the past two weeks and Robert Woods (personal) last week, but even if one or both return this week, it would be unwise to start Goff outside of two-QB leagues.

Week 12 fantasy football quarterback rankings:

QB1: Lamar Jackson, BAL @ LAR

QB2: Matt Ryan, ATL vs TB

QB3: Deshaun Watson, HOU vs IND

QB4: Russell Wilson, SEA @ PHI

QB5: Drew Brees, NO vs CAR

QB6: Jameis Winston, TB @ ATL

QB7: Aaron Rodgers, GB @ SF

QB8: Dak Prescott, DAL @ NE

QB9: Baker Mayfield, CLE vs MIA

QB10: Josh Allen, BUF vs DEN

QB11: Tom Brady, NE vs DAL

QB12: Jimmy Garoppolo, SF vs GB

QB13: Derek Carr, OAK @ NYJ

QB14: Sam Darnold, NYJ vs OAK

QB15: Jacoby Brissett, IND @ HOU

QB16: Carson Wentz, PHI vs SEA

QB17: Nick Foles, JAC @ TEN

QB18: Jeff Driskel, DET @ WAS

QB19: Ryan Tannehill, TEN vs JAC

QB20: Daniel Jones, NYG @ CHI

QB21: Ryan Fitzpatrick, MIA @ CLE

QB22: Jared Goff, LAR vs BAL

QB23: Mason Rudolph, PIT @ CIN

QB24: Kyle Allen, CAR @ NO

QB25: Dwayne Haskins, WAS vs DET

