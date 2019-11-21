Check out Kevin Hanson's top 30 tight ends for Week 12 of the 2019 season.

Kevin Hanson joins SI for the 2019 season. His fantasy rankings have placed him in the Top 20 in each of the past two seasons among all the industry experts tracked by FantasyPros.com, and he has been in the Top 25 in six of the past eight years.

Check out more of Kevin’s rankings: QB, RB, WR, DST, flex and kicker.

TE Start of the Week: Ryan Griffin, New York Jets (vs. OAK)

With Travis Kelce on bye and both George Kittle (knee) and Evan Engram (foot) uncertain to play, it’s a thin week at tight end. Several waiver-wire types are ranked firmly in the TE1 range—Dallas Goedert, Jacob Hollister, Ryan Griffin, etc.

Griffin is coming of his best game of the season (5/109/1 at Washington), but he’s had several solid performances lately. The former UConn tight end has reached the 50-yard mark in three of his past four games and has a 16/223/3 line over that span despite a one-catch, minus-2-yard performance as the game with less than 50 yards.

With Chris Herndon placed on season-ending IR, Griffin could have a nice performance this week and down the stretch. Not only do the Jets face the Raiders this week, but the Bengals and Dolphins are next on the schedule. Back to this week, however, the Raiders have allowed the third-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends this season.

TE Sit of the Week: Jimmy Graham, Green Bay Packers (at SF)

Fresh off his bye, Jimmy Graham had 59 yards in his most recent game, but only two catches on three targets in that game. The soon-to-be 33-year-old tight end has failed to exceed 20 receiving yards in three of his past five games.

Graham has only one game with more than five targets (nine in Week 4 against Philadelphia). While Davante Adams was active that week and had a season-high 15 targets, the return of a healthy Adams means that Graham is less likely to see much more than his usual (season average) four targets per week.

If the volume isn’t there, the efficiency may not be either. The 49ers have allowed the fewest fantasy points to opposing tight ends this season.

Week 12 fantasy football tight end rankings (half-PPR scoring):

TE1: Zach Ertz, PHI vs SEA

TE2: Darren Waller, OAK @ NYJ

TE3: Mark Andrews, BAL @ LAR

TE4: Jared Cook, NO vs CAR

TE5: Dallas Goedert, PHI vs SEA

TE6: Greg Olsen, CAR @ NO

TE7: Ryan Griffin, NYJ vs OAK

TE8: Jacob Hollister, SEA @ PHI

TE9: Gerald Everett, LAR vs BAL

TE10: Vance McDonald, PIT @ CIN

TE11: Noah Fant, DEN @ BUF

TE12: Eric Ebron, IND @ HOU

TE13: Cameron Brate, TB @ ATL

TE14: Jack Doyle, IND @ HOU

TE15: Mike Gesicki, MIA @ CLE

TE16: T.J. Hockenson, DET @ WAS

TE17: Jimmy Graham, GB @ SF

TE18: Jason Witten, DAL @ NE

TE19: Darren Fells, HOU vs IND

TE20: Tyler Eifert, CIN vs PIT

TE21: Dawson Knox, BUF vs DEN

TE22: Ross Dwelley, SF vs GB

TE23: Rhett Ellison, NYG @ CHI

TE24: Benjamin Watson, NE vs DAL

TE25: Demetrius Harris, CLE vs MIA

TE26: Jonnu Smith, TEN vs JAC

TE27: O.J. Howard, TB @ ATL

TE28: Nick Boyle, BAL @ LAR

TE29: Ben Braunecker, CHI vs NYG

TE30: Foster Moreau, OAK @ NYJ

Week 12 fantasy football tight end rankings (non-PPR scoring):

TE1: Zach Ertz, PHI vs SEA

TE2: Darren Waller, OAK @ NYJ

TE3: Mark Andrews, BAL @ LAR

TE4: Jared Cook, NO vs CAR

TE5: Dallas Goedert, PHI vs SEA

TE6: Greg Olsen, CAR @ NO

TE7: Jacob Hollister, SEA @ PHI

TE8: Ryan Griffin, NYJ vs OAK

TE9: Gerald Everett, LAR vs BAL

TE10: Vance McDonald, PIT @ CIN

TE11: Noah Fant, DEN @ BUF

TE12: Eric Ebron, IND @ HOU

TE13: Cameron Brate, TB @ ATL

TE14: T.J. Hockenson, DET @ WAS

TE15: Jack Doyle, IND @ HOU

TE16: Darren Fells, HOU vs IND

TE17: Mike Gesicki, MIA @ CLE

TE18: Jimmy Graham, GB @ SF

TE19: Jason Witten, DAL @ NE

TE20: Tyler Eifert, CIN vs PIT

TE21: Dawson Knox, BUF vs DEN

TE22: Demetrius Harris, CLE vs MIA

TE23: Benjamin Watson, NE vs DAL

TE24: Rhett Ellison, NYG @ CHI

TE25: Ross Dwelley, SF vs GB

TE26: O.J. Howard, TB @ ATL

TE27: Jonnu Smith, TEN vs JAC

TE28: Ben Braunecker, CHI vs NYG

TE29: Nick Boyle, BAL @ LAR

TE30: Jeremy Sprinkle, WAS vs DET

