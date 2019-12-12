Fantasy Football: Josh Allen, Sony Michel Among Risky Plays in Week 15

Some regular fantasy starters have tough matchups this week, so it may be smart to consider other options on your bench.

The pivotal lineup decisions you make this week will either propel you into the finals for a league championship or terminate your quest for fantasy glory. For example, owners who started Mitchell Trubisky or Jimmy Garoppolo over Russell Wilson last week may have won in Week 14 due to a risky or bold call. It might even be the only reason your season is still alive. However, if you decided to play Odell Beckham or Davante Adams over A.J. Brown or Darius Slayton, the decision may have cost you a playoff berth.

It’s small lineup decisions like those that can leave fantasy owners saying the dreaded words: “My bench outscored my starters.” Well in order for that not to happen, it’s vital to be aware of players drawing tough matchups who pose a significant risk to your quest for a fantasy title.

The exorbitant amount of injuries incurred in Week 14 may force many of these players off fantasy benches, however, owners need to temper expectations. Let’s take a look at several players who check that box in Week 15.

Quarterback

Josh Allen, Pittsburgh Steelers (at PIT)

Allen, owned in 92% of leagues, struggled in Week 15 against Baltimore and things don’t get any easier in Week 15 on the road against the Steelers. The second-year quarterback who had accounted for eight total touchdowns in Week 11 to Week 13, completed an abysmal 44% of passes while throwing for a season-low 146 yards last Sunday at home against the Ravens. With everything on the line in the fantasy playoffs, my model identifies Allen as a fade against a Steelers defense that has been on fire of late, recording 24 sacks and 14 turnovers, and scoring three defensive touchdowns over their last six games. Allen falls out of my model’s top-20 quarterback rankings in a do-or-die Week 15.

Running Backs

Mark Ingram, Baltimore Ravens (vs NYJ)

Ingram, who has failed to top 59 rushing yards in four of his last five games, has a difficult matchup against a stout Jets run defense. The veteran back, who has posted single-digit PPR fantasy points in two of his last five games, has failed to find the end zone in two straight contests. Started in 97% of leagues, many owners are intending on using Ingram, who ranks as the overall RB10 in PPR formats. In Week 15, he will be facing the second-best run defense in the New York Jets. Gang Green is currently allowing a league-low 3.0 yards per rush to opposing running backs.

Sony Michel, New England Patriots (at CIN)

The time has come for fantasy owners to give up on trusting the second-year running back. Michel just posted a putrid nine total yards from scrimmage in Week 14 at home against Kansas City. Michel (owned in 98% of leagues), who has not scored in six consecutive games, has fewer than 45 rushing yards in five of his last seven games. In Week 15 against the Bengals, despite an extremely favorable matchup against the league’s worst rush defense (32nd), Michel just cannot be relied upon with all the money on the line. In addition, it should also be noted that the Bengals have improved their run defense over the last four games. Cincinnati has surrendered one rushing touchdown to opposing running backs from the Raiders, Steelers, Jets and Browns.

Wide Receivers

Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati Bengals (vs NE)

Despite being a dependable WR2 over the course of the season, owners should fade inserting the fourth-year wideout into playoff lineups with the expected draw of New England's top CB Stephon Gillmore. Boyd, owned in 98% of leagues, has been on the field for 90% of the snaps this season, leading the club by a wide margin in targets (118), receptions (73) and yards (832). Even with his success this season, the emerging wide receiver out of Pittsburgh is difficult to have confidence in against the second-best Patriots pass defense, which has allowed a league-low in yards per reception (5.8) and passing touchdowns (9).

Brandin Cooks, Los Angeles Rams (at DAL)

Cooks, who ranks outside the top-65 among all wide receivers in fantasy football in 2019, was a recommended drop here at Sports Illustrated back in Week 10. Since that time, the veteran wideout (owned in 84% of leagues) has produced a mere four receptions for 56 yards and no touchdowns. The sixth-year pro, among the biggest fantasy busts this season, posted his second dreaded scoreless fantasy stat line of the season last week in the Rams' 28-12 win over Seattle. Even with the resurgence of the Los Angeles offense of late, now is not the time for fantasy owners to show any sort of faith in the disappointing Cooks.

Don’t Think About It. Your Fantasy Life Is On The Line!

Quarterbacks

Sam Darnold, New York Jets (at BAL)

Andy Dalton, Cincinnati Bengals (vs NE)

Running Backs

Benny Snell, Pittsburgh Steelers (vs BUF)

Tevin Coleman, San Francisco 49ers (vs ATL)

Wide Receivers

JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh Steelers (vs BUF)*

Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings (at LAC)*

*Are questionable to return in Week 15 from injuries, bad matchups and can come off the field at any moment with a setback. Extremely risky.

As one great legend once said, “There is no tomorrow,” and that certainly applies to fantasy owners in the semifinals of the fantasy playoffs. Best of luck to everyone this week and may all your lineup choices be winning decisions!

