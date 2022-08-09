Jimmy Garoppolo Listed As Fourth String on 49ers’ New Depth Chart

The Jimmy G era in San Francisco is coming to an end.

According to an unofficial depth chart obtained by NBC Sports’ Matt Maiocco, Jimmy Garoppolo is listed as the 49ers’ fourth-string quarterback. The 30-year-old, who led San Francisco to a Super Bowl LIV appearance against the Chiefs, sits behind Mr. Irrelevant 2022 Brock Purdy (third string), recently re-signed Nate Sudfeld (second string), and first-string QB Trey Lance.

The move comes as no surprise, as it was reported in July that San Francisco gave Garoppolo permission to seek a trade and that the team has “moved on” to Lance. Garoppolo, who underwent surgery on his right shoulder in March, was cleared to practice with no restrictions on Wednesday, a happy update for the 49ers front office as his injury has impeded potential trade partners from potentially acquiring the quarterback. He is working out on the side at training camp.

“Jimmy’s doing a really good job,” general manager John Lynch said. “Kind of building his stamina in the throwing program that was prescribed all along and working out really strongly and aggressively, but yeah that situation is kind of where we’ve described it before. We’ll stay patient through this one as well and come to a great conclusion for everybody involved.”

Lynch has previously said the 49ers will not release Garoppolo, who is set to cost the franchise $26.95 million in 2022 cap space. If San Francisco finds a trade partner or releases him, it would save the team $25.55 million.

Garoppolo, who was traded to the 49ers in October 2017, finished the ’21 season with 3,810 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. San Francisco fell to the Rams in the NFC championship, and he later revealed that he experienced pain throughout the postseason.

“Now I can say the truth. Every play, I feel it. But we made it through.” He told Mike Silver of Bally Sports. “I can’t believe this s--- held up, to be completely honest with you. … The thumb, the shoulder … all of it. It was one thing after another. … Every time I threw. It was a lot.”

Following the 20–17 loss to Los Angeles, Garoppolo shared his hopes for the future.

“I was talking to John [Lynch] the other day about finding the right destination … I just want to go with a place where they want to win,” he said.

