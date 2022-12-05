Best Team Fits for Former Panthers, Browns QB Baker Mayfield

With the announcement that the Panthers are expected to release quarterback Baker Mayfield, the logical subsequent line of thought centers around where the former No. 1 pick will land next.

There are several teams who could benefit from a new quarterback joining the roster. Here’s a quick look at which teams could be potential landing spots for Mayfield.

49ers: San Francisco comes to mind after the team lost Jimmy Garoppolo for the season on Sunday due to a broken foot. The 49ers are already without their original 2022 starter, Trey Lance, after he injured his ankle in Week 2. Now, the team has 2022 “Mr. Irrelevant” Brock Purdy as the apparent starter for the foreseeable future. No backup quarterback is currently listed on the team’s depth chart. Mayfield could fill that role for the NFC West-leading 49ers.

Ravens: Baltimore potentially lost Lamar Jackson after he left Sunday’s game prematurely with a knee injury. Coach John Harbaugh noted after the game that Jackson’s recovery is “days to weeks,” meaning his absence could be significant for the Ravens. One advantage to signing Mayfield would be his familiarity with the AFC North after he spent four seasons with the Browns. The Ravens currently lead the AFC North.

Rams: Los Angeles placed Matthew Stafford on the injured reserve list ahead of its Week 13 matchup against the Seahawks. He’s been absent since Week 11, when he suffered a neck injury and landed in concussion protocol. The Rams have since been juggling between reserves Bryce Perkins and John Wolford. Mayfield could be added to the mix if the team seeks a veteran presence while Stafford is out.

Lions: Although Detroit isn’t dealing with quarterback issues at the moment, Mayfield does have a tie to the Lions’ front office. Detroit’s current senior personnel executive, John Dorsey, was the Browns’ general manager when the team drafted Mayfield. Dorsey potentially could lure his former quarterback to the Lions as a backup to Jared Goff.

Packers: Starter Aaron Rodgers has been dealing with a thumb injury since Week 5 and a rib injury since Week 12. Although Rodgers hasn’t budged on his desire to start despite the Packers’ slim chance of making the playoffs, that could change if Green Bay slips out of postseason contention entirely. If the Packers shut down Rodgers in favor of second-year pro Jordan Love, Mayfield might be an attractive stopgap as the backup.

Texans: After starter Davis Mills went 1–8–1 to begin Houston’s season, coach Lovie Smith decided to give backup quarterback Kyle Allen a chance over the past two games. That move also failed to lead to a victory. The Texans could take a flier on Mayfield in hopes of bolstering their quarterbacking depth. That said, the team is likely to draft a QB in 2023.

