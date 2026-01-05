2026 NFL Schedule: Way-Too-Early Record Predictions For All 32 Teams
The 2025 NFL season came to a close in epic fashion on Sunday night, as the Steelers beat the Ravens 26–24 thanks, in part, to Baltimore rookie kicker Tyler Loop shanking a potential game-winning field goal as time expired. The victory clinched an AFC North title and the No. 4 seed in the playoffs for Pittsburgh, while boxing Baltimore out of the postseason for the first time since 2021.
With the playoff field officially set, we now also know who every team will face off against during the 2026 season—meaning it’s already time to start predicting records.
Now, before you dive in, be sure to understand that this is called a way-too-early record prediction for a reason. There’s still an entire postseason, scouting combine, free agency, NFL draft, and offseason program before we actually get to next campaign—and therefore, some projecting and recency bias came into play.
I’d also like you to know that I did the groundwork here. This wasn’t some careless exercise. I quite literally printed out the full 2026 schedule and went through all 272 games, assigning wins and losses while cross-referencing each result so that a win for Team A counted as a loss on Team B’s slate.
And so, without further ado, here’s our way-too-early record predictions and standings for the 2026 NFL season:
AFC EAST
- Buffalo Bills (11–6)
- New England Patriots (11–6)
- Miami Dolphins (6–11)
- New York Jets (3–13)
Josh Allen gets the Bills back to where they belong—though the Patriots tie them, but this time lose the tiebreaker. Meanwhile, the Jets are still gonna Jet.
AFC NORTH
- Baltimore Ravens (11–6)
- Cincinnati Bengals (8–9)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (7–10)
- Cleveland Browns (6–11)
Like I said, we’re doing some projecting here. Lamar Jackson and the Ravens make up, Aaron Rodgers retires, and the Bengals continue to cover around .500 thanks to a sub-par defense.
AFC SOUTH
- Houston Texans (13–3)
- Jacksonville Jaguars (7–10)
- Tennessee Titans (7–10)
- Indianapolis Colts (6–11)
DeMeco Ryans keeps the Texans rolling into 2026 while the Jaguars come back down to earth.
AFC WEST
- Denver Broncos (12–5)
- Kansas City Chiefs (11–6)
- Los Angeles Chargers (9–8)
- Las Vegas Raiders (2–15)
Patrick Mahomes was never going to have two losing seasons in a row. Get real. Also, Fernando Mendoza will be good in this league—just not yet.
NFC EAST
- Philadelphia Eagles (12–5)
- Dallas Cowboys (10–7)
- Washington Commanders (7–10)
- New York Giants (4–13)
The Eagles’ roster is too good. So is the Dallas offense.
NFC NORTH
- Green Bay Packers (13–4)
- Chicago Bears (12–5)
- Detroit Lions (11–6)
- Minnesota Vikings (4–13)
It’s Jordan Love’s world as the NFC North continues to reign supreme. Though Nine may have some trouble once again in 2026.
NFC SOUTH
- Carolina Panthers (10–7)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9–8)
- New Orleans Saints (6–11)
- Atlanta Falcons (5–12)
The NFC South remains a crapshoot, while the firing of Raheem Morris doesn’t prove to be the difference in Atlanta.
NFC WEST
- Los Angeles Rams (13–4)
- San Francisco 49ers (12–5)
- Seattle Seahawks (9–8)
- Arizona Cardinals (5–12)
I can’t trust Sam Darnold to win double-digit games for a third-consecutive year. What I do trust, however, is Matthew Stafford to continue beating Father Time and Kyle Shanahan to squeeze the absolute most out of his roster.