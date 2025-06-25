All 49ers

49ers DE Mykel Williams is a Favorite to Win NFL DROY Award

It's been a long time since the 49ers have had a defensive rookie with this much hype and promise.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

May 9, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Mikel Williams (98) bats at a ball as part of a rushing drill during the teamís rookie minicamp. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
Enormous expectations have been placed on San Francisco 49ers first round pick Mykel Williams.

They are looking to him to be a significant factor in boosting their run defense. Eventually, the 49ers are hoping he will round out into an efficient pass rusher that matches his run defending talents.

As risky as it is to rely on a singular rookie so much, the odds are in the 49ers' favor. Williams has been a polished player from the moment he began his college career.

It's why he has a lot of hype and promise. That hasn't been seen from a 49ers defensive rookie since Nick Bosa in 2019. Because of that hype, Williams is listed as a favorite to win the Defensive Rookie of the Year award.

DraftKings sportsbook has William's betting odds to win the award at +1400. He has the sixth-best odds to win it after Abdul Carter, Jalon Walker, Travis Hunter, Mike Green, and Jihaad Campbell.

This only adds to the expectations and pressure on Williams. It seems unfair for all of this to be thrown at him, but he was built to handle it all.

Looking at his career at the University of Georgia, it was the pressured moments he thrived on. If anything, it makes him excited to endure it.

This is where drafting a player who has played for one of the best college schools in the country pays off. All of this isn't anything new to Williams.

He has all the tools to be a sweet player this year with help from his defensive line coach Kris Kocurek, Bosa, and defensive coordinator Robert Saleh.

Jose Luis Sanchez III
