Nick Bosa is a Favorite to Win the NFL DPOY Award
It's undeniable that Nick Bosa is one of the best defensive players in the NFL.
His impact on the San Francisco 49ers is stupendous. If you want a perfect illustration of it, look at how the 49ers looked against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 11 when he exited the game.
Bosa is a player that every team in the NFL would take in a heartbeat. It's why he is always going to be in the NFL Defensive Player of the Year discussion.
Ever since 2020, he has been one of the top betting favorites to win the award. It's only continued after he earned one and has sustained his elite form.
DraftKings sportsbook has Bosa set at +2000, which places him with the eighth-best odds to win the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award.
The players ahead of him are Aidan Hutchinson (+650), Micah Parsons (+750), Myles Garrett (+850), T.J. Watt (+950), Will Anderson Jr. (+1300), Jared Verse (+1500), and Maxx Crosby (+1600).
Bosa has some stiff competition to win the award this year. But the fact that he is listed among such amazing players only further cements that he is one of the best defensive players.
The 49ers will need him at his best in every game for 2025. Their defense is largely relying upon rookies and second-year players, especially on the defensive line.
Bosa is going to need to take point, not only production-wise, but leadership-wise. He has to get the development of Mykel Williams, Alfred Collins, and C.J. West going fast.
The sooner those players can expedite their development and become impactful, the more Bosa will benefit.
He needs other players to step up and relieve the pressure off him. Bosa can also act as a distraction since offenses will scheme around him.
There will be opportunities for others to produce while he takes the lead. If the rookies can round out well, Bosa will be able to fully unleash.
