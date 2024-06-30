All 49ers

Will Brock Purdy Throw for Over or Under 3,900.5 Yards in 2024?

DraftKings sportsbook has set the over/under for passing yards at 3,900.5 for Brock Purdy in 2024. He threw for 4,280 yards in 2023, which was a 49ers single-season record. Can he eclipse 4,000 yards again?

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Jan 28, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) warms up before the NFC Championship football game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Brock Purdy was amazing for the San Francisco 49ers in 2023.

It was a season that saw him become the franchise leader in passing yards in a single-season with 4,280. While passing for over 4,000 yards has become a standard in the NFL nowadays, it is still a pretty cool accolade for Purdy to have, especially since he quarterbacks a run-first offense.

That is probably why DraftKings sportsbook has set the over/under for passing yards at 3,900.5 for Purdy in 2024. Kyle Shanahan will always run the ball no matter who is at the helm for him. It's also tough for him to neglect Christian McCaffrey since he is the best player they have on offense.

Still, Purdy managed to eclipse 4,000 yards last season while being held out of the final regular season game. There is a case to make for both sides, so will Purdy throw for over or under 3,900.5 yards in 2024?

I'm taking the over. The only way Purdy fails to eclipse that or 4,000 yards alone is due to injury. Again, he managed to put up 4,280 yards in run-first offense with one game missed. That says a lot about the type of quarterback that he is. No other quarterback under Shanahan with the 49ers managed to come close.

Plus, Purdy is poised to be improved at least a bit in 2024. This offseason he is actually able to work on his areas of weakness and polish up where he is already strong at. He couldn't do that last offseason and he still looked amazing. Just imagine what a real offseason could do for him.

I see Purdy getting around the same amount of passing yards as he did in 2023 this upcoming season.

