Will Christian McCaffrey Have Over or Under 500.5 Receiving Yards in 2024?

Christian McCaffrey was able to eclipse 500 yards receiving last year, but can he do it again 2024?

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) runs with the ball against Kansas City Chiefs safety Mike Edwards (21) during overtime of Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports / Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Christian McCaffrey was a numbers machine in 2023 for the San Francisco 49ers.

There wasn't a single stat that he had that wasn't impressive. Arguably the most impressive one was his receiving yards total. McCaffrey put up 564 yards for 67 catches last season. For a running back to do that is nothing short of stellar, especially when you consider his workload on the ground as it is.

McCaffrey is sure to have amazing numbers for his receiving yards again next season. That is why DraftKings sportsbook has set the over/under at 500.5 yards for him in 2024. It's cutting it a bit close considering he only tallied 64 yards more, so it could be tough to choose.

So will McCaffrey have over or under 500.5 receiving yards in 2024?

I'd bet the over. McCaffrey eclipsing 500 yards is a lock until he proves that he's lost a step or that the 49ers are going elsewhere with those passes in the offense. That could be the case in 2024 with rookie receiver Ricky Pearsall in the mix. The 49ers are sure to want to get him involved.

Then there is the idea of the 49ers wanting to reduce a bit of the workload for McCaffrey. But until that actually gets proven, taking the over is a rather easy choice. McCaffrey has done so for two straight seasons now. He tallied 741 yards in 2022, and while that wasn't all with the 49ers, it shows he is a pivotal factor in the receiving game.

The 49ers are sure to maintain McCaffrey as an integral part of their passing game, so going over 500 yards receiving again should be expected.

