2 Facets the 49ers Must Prepare Mac Jones for Against the Saints
Being without Brock Purdy against the New Orleans Saints is going to sting the San Francisco 49ers.
However, that doesn't mean they still can't defeat them. Mac Jones is a capable spot-starting quarterback and can keep the offense afloat.
It's going to come down to whether or not the 49ers can prepare Jones for two facets against the Saints. If they fail, it's going to be a long day for the offense.
Stacking the box
Facing a stacked box of eight or more players isn’t anything new to the 49ers. They are usually one of the top offenses that face it the most.
However, the Saints may use it at a higher rate than what the 49ers are used to. It makes no sense for New Orleans to give Jones any respect.
Loading up the box and forcing him to throw it is the right course of action. Jones will have to deliver throws and punish the Saints for doing that. He can’t just do it a few times.
He’ll need to do it a handful of times. Don’t be surprised if the 49ers come out throwing the ball. Doing so and being successful with it will force the Saints to change their game plan early.
From there, the 49ers can get back to their normal offense of running the ball with Christian McCaffrey. Once the run game becomes a factor, it should make for an easy day at the office for Jones and the 49ers’ offense.
Enduring the storm of blitzes
The second facet they need to prepare Jones for is the blitz. New Orleans called a blitz on 31.6 percent of plays against the Cardinals last week.
They emerged from Week 1 as the ninth-highest blitzing defense. The 49ers should anticipate that to be a little higher with Jones as quarterback.
He’s nowhere near as mobile as Purdy is. Jones is, for lack of a better word, a statue in the pocket. And if he does scramble, it’s not gonna lead to anything positive.
He could be in for a long day if the blitzes are getting to him. They don’t even have to get to him all of the time. Flustering him and creating chaos around the pocket can be enough to force him to panic and make an errant decision.
Now, the 49ers’ offensive line isn’t as bad as critics say it is, but they’re not going to be able to keep Jones away from pressure if they’re sending the house a lot.
He has to get the ball out of his hands early and often. Otherwise, he’s going to be a sitting duck and set himself up to fumble the ball.
This must be emphasized to him so that drives aren’t ended early. If he can survive the storm of blitzes, the 49ers’ offense will be flying high.