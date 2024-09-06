49ers CB Charvarius Ward Sizes Up the New York Jets Offense
SANTA CLARA -- 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward is one of the smartest and most insightful players on the 49ers. He understands the game and explains it extremely so well. So on Thursday in the locker room, he was asked to size up the New York Jets offense.
Here's what Ward said.
ME: What do you see on film from Garrett Wilson?
WARD: "I think he's a great receiver, real slippery, can be a good X receiver outside the numbers, can be a good receiver inside the numbers. They're going to target him a lot. He had the fourth-most targets in the league last year, so they're going to feed him the ball. Got to be sticky in coverage and get ready for that matchup."
Q: Is it impossible to study Jets film from last season because Aaron Rodgers wasn't playing?
WARD: "No. They have the same offensive coordinator that Rodgers had in Green Bay. I think it's going to be a similar offense. Garrett Wilson might be the new Davante Adams. We're watching some of his Packers tape and some of the tape from last year as well because they have the same play-caller."
Q: Is Wilson a great route-runner?
WARD: "Yeah I think he's a dog. He's definitely wide receiver no. 1. I've been getting prepared for that. Ricky Pearsall is a great route-runner. Brandon Aiyuk hasn't been here, but he has trained me over the years to cover guys who run routes well. I think we'll be ready for it.
ME: What do you see from running back Breece Hall?
WARD: "He's a dog. He gets a lot of receptions. Slippery in space. Hard to tackle him. We have to be ready in the run game -- especially corners. They try to make the corners get involved in the run game, too. So got to be ready to tackle him."