All 49ers

49ers CB Charvarius Ward Sizes Up the New York Jets Offense

49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward is one of the smartest and most insightful players on the 49ers.

Grant Cohn

Jul 26, 2024; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward talks to the press during Day 4 of training camp at SAP Performance Facility. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
Jul 26, 2024; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward talks to the press during Day 4 of training camp at SAP Performance Facility. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
In this story:

SANTA CLARA -- 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward is one of the smartest and most insightful players on the 49ers. He understands the game and explains it extremely so well. So on Thursday in the locker room, he was asked to size up the New York Jets offense.

Here's what Ward said.

ME: What do you see on film from Garrett Wilson?

WARD: "I think he's a great receiver, real slippery, can be a good X receiver outside the numbers, can be a good receiver inside the numbers. They're going to target him a lot. He had the fourth-most targets in the league last year, so they're going to feed him the ball. Got to be sticky in coverage and get ready for that matchup."

Q: Is it impossible to study Jets film from last season because Aaron Rodgers wasn't playing?

WARD: "No. They have the same offensive coordinator that Rodgers had in Green Bay. I think it's going to be a similar offense. Garrett Wilson might be the new Davante Adams. We're watching some of his Packers tape and some of the tape from last year as well because they have the same play-caller."

Q: Is Wilson a great route-runner?

WARD: "Yeah I think he's a dog. He's definitely wide receiver no. 1. I've been getting prepared for that. Ricky Pearsall is a great route-runner. Brandon Aiyuk hasn't been here, but he has trained me over the years to cover guys who run routes well. I think we'll be ready for it.

ME: What do you see from running back Breece Hall?

WARD: "He's a dog. He gets a lot of receptions. Slippery in space. Hard to tackle him. We have to be ready in the run game -- especially corners. They try to make the corners get involved in the run game, too. So got to be ready to tackle him."

Published
Grant Cohn

GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News