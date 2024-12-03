Why the 49ers Claimed Running Back Israel Abanikanda off Waivers
The 49ers just added a player to the thinnest position group on their team.
They claimed former New York Jets running back Israel Abanikanda off waiver on Tuesday according to The NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Abanikanda is now one of just two running backs on the 49ers' 53-man roster now that Christian McCaffrey and Jordan Mason are on Injured Reserve. The other active running back is rookie Isaac Guerendo. The 49ers also have Patrick Taylor Jr. on the practice squad and most likely will activate him for Sunday's game against the Bears. But for now, the 49ers' only running backs are Guerendo and Abanikanda.
Abanikanda also is a rookie -- he was the Jets' fifth-round draft pick this year. He appeared in six games and ran 22 times for 70 yards (3.2 yards per carry). Not good. He also caught 7 passes for 43 yards and fumbled once. No wonder the Jets waived him just a few months after drafting him.
And yet the 49ers need him because they're desperate for running backs. And at least Abanikanda is young and athletic. At his Pro Day in March, he ran a 4.45 at 216 pounds. And his final season at the University of Pittsburgh, he ran for 1,431 yards and 20 touchdowns. So maybe he has some untapped potential. It's not like the Jets ever know what they're doing on offense.
I'm guessing the 49ers gave Abanikanda a high draft grade and that's why they're interested in him. Now he's just one injury away from being their starting running back.
Life sure comes at you fast.