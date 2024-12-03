49ers Claim Former Jets Running Back Off Waivers
Reinforcement has arrived.
The San Francisco 49ers have claimed former New York Jets running back Israel Abanikanda off waivers. With Christian McCaffrey and Jordan Mason going on Injured Reserve, the 49ers needed to bring in another running back to provide support behind rookie Isaac Guerendo.
All the 49ers had was Patrick Taylor Jr. behind him and he isn't the most comforting player to have. Bringing in Abanikanda can give the 49ers a new look and potential little spark in the coming weeks. Abanikanda was drafted by the Jets No. 143 overall in the fifth round in 2023.
He played in six games last season rushing 22 times for 70 yards. He also tallied seven catches for 43 yards. Abanikanda hasn't seen the field at all this year. With star running back Breece Hall leading the way and the emergence of Braelon Allen, Abanikanda found himself as the odd man out.
That is why the Jets cut ties with him. They likely saw no future with him and probably wasn't developing how they'd like. His release from the Jets arrives at a perfect time for the 49ers who are desperate at running back. A once-loaded position is now slim on options.
Guerendo cannot be the lone option for the 49ers for the remainder of the season. Chances are that he will sustain an injury given the way the position has gone for them dating back to training camp. Don't forget that Elijah Mitchell suffered a season-ending injury before the season. He was the first domino to fall at the position followed by McCaffrey with his Achilles tendinitis.
Abanikanda will have an uphill climb to be ready for Week 14 against the Chicago Bears. Getting down the 49ers' system isn't easy, but the 49ers won't be able to place him inactive. He will have to cram as much as he can in case the injury bug takes another bite at the running back position.