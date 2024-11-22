All 49ers

49ers DC Nick Sorensen has Tepid Praise for Packers QB Jordan Love

Love is an interception waiting to happen. He currently has thrown 11 interceptions, which leads the league.

Grant Cohn

Nov 17, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) passes the ball against the Chicago Bears during the third quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images
SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers have faced Jordan Love only once. That was last season during the playoffs. Dre Greenlaw intercepted him twice and the 49ers won.

This time, Greenlaw is out. But Love is still an interception waiting to happen. He currently has thrown 11 interceptions, which leads the league.

Here's what 49ers defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen said this week about Love, courtesy of the 49ers' p.r. department.

Q: Green Bay Packers QB Jordan Love started the season with a knee injury and then he had a groin injury, and he was saying this week he's just starting to feel mobile again and like he could be himself. Can you see that?

SORENSEN: “You can see it. He’s a guy that's always been able to move around enough to make plays and he will. He's a competitive player. Like, he'll duck his head and try and get a first down with his legs. But the way that he can move around and still chuck it down the field to receivers that can go get it, it's impressive. You are starting to see it. He's highly productive. It's a really good system and they’ve got all the pieces to fit starting with the running back and the run game that they have.”

Q: What’s unique about Jordan Love?

SORENSEN: “Unique? I think he's just gotten better. I think he just continues to get better. I think he gets smarter. He’s making throws, he’s giving his players opportunities to make catches when I think he knows when it's a good time. But he operates really fast. I think he understands the system and how the offense runs. So he does a lot of stuff on time and so he works through his progressions I think the right way. That's essential really I think with him and the running back. I think that's why it makes them a really good offense.”

MY TAKE: Sorensen praised Love's ability to operate quickly, run around and chuck the ball downfield. Sorensen did not praise Love's ability to pass the ball accurately or make good decisions -- the two most important things a quarterback has to do.

Sounds like Sorensen expects to do well against Love on Sunday.

