Is 49ers Defensive End Nick Bosa a Future Hall of Famer?
Nick Bosa has had a remarkable career with the 49ers, but is he a future Hall of Famer?
In six seasons, he has recorded 62.5 sacks -- third-most in franchise history behind Charles Haley (66.5) and Bryant Young (89.5). Impressive, considering Bosa missed all but two games in 2020 with a torn ACL.
When Bosa finishes his tenure with the 49ers, he could be their all-time sack leader if he stays healthy and plays out the remaining four years on his contract. But that doesn't mean he'll be a Hall of Famer.
Bosa currently has one first-team All Pro selection and a Defensive Player of the Year Award and 62.5 sacks. Meanwhile, Robert Mathis finished his career with one first-team All Pro selection and 123 sacks and he isn't in the Hall of Fame yet. Neither is Simeon Rice, who finished his career with 122 sacks, one first-team All Pro selection and a Super Bowl championship.
Which means Bosa probably needs to record another 65-75 sacks just to be in consideration. And that means he needs to stay healthy for another six or seven seasons. And he certainly can achieve those goals, but they're a long long way off. He's not even halfway to the promised land yet.
The only players on the 49ers who are future Hall of Famers right now are left tackle Trent Williams, linebacker Fred Warner and tight end George Kittle. Those three are some of the greatest players ever at their respective positions.