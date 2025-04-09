All 49ers

Is 49ers Defensive End Nick Bosa a Future Hall of Famer?

In six seasons, Bosa has recorded 62.5 sacks -- third-most in franchise history.

Grant Cohn

Dec 30, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) walks off the field during the third quarter against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
Dec 30, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) walks off the field during the third quarter against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
In this story:

Nick Bosa has had a remarkable career with the 49ers, but is he a future Hall of Famer?

In six seasons, he has recorded 62.5 sacks -- third-most in franchise history behind Charles Haley (66.5) and Bryant Young (89.5). Impressive, considering Bosa missed all but two games in 2020 with a torn ACL.

When Bosa finishes his tenure with the 49ers, he could be their all-time sack leader if he stays healthy and plays out the remaining four years on his contract. But that doesn't mean he'll be a Hall of Famer.

Bosa currently has one first-team All Pro selection and a Defensive Player of the Year Award and 62.5 sacks. Meanwhile, Robert Mathis finished his career with one first-team All Pro selection and 123 sacks and he isn't in the Hall of Fame yet. Neither is Simeon Rice, who finished his career with 122 sacks, one first-team All Pro selection and a Super Bowl championship.

Which means Bosa probably needs to record another 65-75 sacks just to be in consideration. And that means he needs to stay healthy for another six or seven seasons. And he certainly can achieve those goals, but they're a long long way off. He's not even halfway to the promised land yet.

The only players on the 49ers who are future Hall of Famers right now are left tackle Trent Williams, linebacker Fred Warner and tight end George Kittle. Those three are some of the greatest players ever at their respective positions.

Read more

feed

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News