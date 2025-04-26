The 49ers Draft Quarterback Kurtis Rourke in Round 7
SANTA CLARA -- This is a big surprise.
The 49ers just drafted Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke in Round 7 with pick No. 227. Rourke is the first quarterback the 49ers have taken in Round 7 in three years since they drafted Brock Purdy, who currently is negotiating a contract extension with the 49ers.
So instead of drafting an offensive linemen to protect their future investment, the 49ers drafted a backup quarterback in case Purdy gets injured again. Hmm.
Rourke currently is injured. He played through a knee injury last season and got surgery to repair it this offseason. As a result, he could miss the 2025 season. Which means the 49ers may have drafted a red-shirt quarterback.
When healthy, Rourke isn't a statue, but he's not particularly mobile, either. He's a pocket quarterback and he's not small. In fact, he's 6'4", 220 pounds. And while he doesn't have a cannon, he can layer throws over the middle with touch and accuracy, which makes him a good fit for the 49ers' passing game.
And considering all the success the 49ers have had with Purdy, they're probably confident they can turn Rourke into a good quarterback as well.
But at some point, the 49ers need to prioritize their offensive line. Instead of hoarding backup quarterbacks, invest in a quality offensive line that can keep the starter upright and healthy. Because we're nine picks into the 49ers draft and they still haven't taken a single offensive tackle.
That's why I can't give this pick a high grade.
Grade: C.