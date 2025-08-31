49ers Could Fire Kyle Shanahan if This Player is not Successful
2025 doesn't hold a ton of expectations for the San Francisco 49ers.
Winning or even making it to the Super Bowl is not on their minds. That's mainly because they did that last year, and look how that worked out for them.
All that is expected of the 49ers is to improve upon 2024. Progress and hope need to be made, especially with so many rookies and second-year players.
Otherwise, if the season goes south again for them, Kyle Shanahan will be on the hot seat. There won't be any excuses for him, especially if one player doesn't pan out for the 49ers.
49ers Could Fire Kyle Shanahan if This Player is not Successful
If Brock Purdy has another low year in 2025, it's going to get really scary for Shanahan. The 49ers could fire him if he isn't successful. That doesn't mean they will fire him after 2025.
But back-to-back disappointing years from Purdy will hurt Shanahan. His job is tied to Purdy's success because he's the starting quarterback he wanted.
The 49ers invested a lot in Purdy with his contract extension this offseason. And while there are a couple of ways out of it, that's not what the 49ers want.
They don't want to have to go through finding another quarterback again. It's already difficult as it is, which is why the 49ers were fine retaining Purdy.
It's also because they believe he can get back to what he was in 2023, especially with Shanahan. Purdy failing will always be partly, at least, Shanahan's fault.
There are only so many starting quarterbacks a head coach is allotted. They made it work with Jimmy Garoppolo for a few years, so he was fine.
But trading up and spending three first-round picks on Trey Lance has hurt the 49ers. It's largely why their depth on the team isn't sound.
If it wasn't for Purdy, the third starting quarterback given the keys, Shanahan might be fired. He needs Purdy to get back on track and play like he's capable of.
He cannot flame out and be a player who peaked early. It will mean Shanahan got it wrong at quarterback again and couldn't get him out of it.
The 49ers would be justified in not trusting Shanahan with another quarterback. It would be the fourth one they are allotting him, which, again, most head coaches don't get.
Of course, they could give Shanahan another chance. Maybe they chalk it up to a franchise mistake. Or maybe John Lynch becomes the sacrificial piece for Shanahan to survive.
There are all sorts of pathways that can be taken if Purdy is unsuccessful with the 49ers moving forward. But one thing is for certain: Shanahan will be on the hot seat if that occurs.