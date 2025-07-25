49ers Would be Foolish to Sign DT Christian Wilkins
One area the San Francisco 49ers could still use reinforcement at is on the defensive line, especially at the interior.
Luckily, there is a new free agent whom the 49ers can pursue to reinforce it. That free agent is defensive tackle Christian Wilkins.
On Thursday, the Las Vegas Raiders surprisingly released Wilkins after they paid him lucratively in free agency last year.
However, Wilkins sustained a Jones fracture and has yet to participate on the field. The Raiders released Wilkins due to a dispute over whether his injury needed surgery or not.
It’s a complex and odd situation, which is typical of the Raiders. As a result, the top free agent from 2024 is now back on the market and can help the 49ers.
But the 49ers would be foolish to sign Wilkins. Anyone who is advocating for the 49ers to sign him hasn’t been paying attention to his situation.
The guy still hasn’t practiced yet after he sustained his injury back in Week 5 of the 2024 season. It’s been nine months, and Wilkins doesn’t appear close to recovering.
There isn’t even a timetable for his return yet, which is why the Raiders released him. So, unless Wilkins is milking his injury leave, how is he going to help the 49ers?
There’s something fishy going on here, and the 49ers shouldn’t look to get involved. Yes, they are a bit desperate to reinforce the interior of their defensive line, but not that desperate.
It would be a waste of time, resources, and false hopes bringing Wilkins in. Besides, if Wilkins is taking this long to recover, he might not be the same elite player he was.
Unless the 49ers have the magic elixir to get Wilkins healed quickly, it makes zero sense to bring him aboard. They can't even get their players like Ricky Pearsall recovered promptly.
Are the 49ers suddenly going to get Wilkins back on track with their amazing history of helping players recover?
Imagining Wilkins on the 49ers is fun for a few seconds until you remember he has no timetable for a return. He’s an obvious pass for the 49ers.