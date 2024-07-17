49ers Four Questions: Brandon Aiyuk Asks Out, Ricky Pearsall Hurt
Rookies report to camp, but without 1st round pick Ricky Pearsall, who is on the non-football injury list. Camp for veterans will open at the end of month and likely without Brandon Aiyuk, who has formally requested a trade.
1. Will Aiyuk get traded?
Nope. Homers in some cities will fall for the banana in the tailpipe and dream up lopsided deals for their team. They’ll think that with all this drama Lynch will deal Aiyuk now. They don’t know any better and homers are called that for a reason.
Faithful know John Lynch demands his trade price or no deal. He should have dealt Jimmy Garoppolo, it would have helped the team. Lynch didn’t get his price, no deal. Now that Aiyuk has requested a trade, the lowball offers will scrape the ground and Lynch will be dial toning GMs.
One trade possibility though is dealing Aiyuk to the Raiders for Davante Adams, who has been rumored to go to the Jets. Adams has an out in his contract next year. Of concern though, he’s 32 and Aiyuk is 26. Reports indicate the Niners are not interested in dealing Aiyuk.
2. So now what?
Aiyuk requested a trade to signal he would hold out of camp. He wants Amon-Ra St. Brown’s contract plus a little extra, that is Aiyuk’s market value, but the Niners refuse to pay it.
So, this leads to predictable ground, fifth-year rollover, and Aiyuk holds out. Then it’s a question of whether he will hold out of regular season games and if so, how many? I’d guess one to three. Technically he can hold out for 11, play the final six, and still accrue the year, but the fines would be too expensive. So 1-3 games seem more palatable.
Some fans insist Aiyuk won’t hold out at all. I’ve said for months he’ll hold out for 1-3, we’ll see who’s right in the end. Maybe the Niners cave at the final minute. My money is on fifth year rollover and Aiyuk holds out, that’s been my take for months.
3. What about Pearsall’s injury?
Claiming Pearsall can step in for Aiyuk is a reach. Pearsall has skills but not at that level.
“Ricky go lose that corner, it’s the only job you’ll own.” For The Dan fans in the audience.
Interesting that we don’t get any specifics on what’s happening with Pearsall. The Athletic’s Matt Barrows says the injury isn’t serious. Even when Pearsall is healthy, I would expect Jauan Jennings to get the start if Aiyuk is holding out. Pearsall is a willing blocker, but not on Jennings’ level, and Jauan has years in the system.
4. Who are the rookies to watch in early camp?
The secondary picks are the most important since both Renardo Green and Malik Mustapha could start to open the year. Given that the Niners let Arik Armstead go with Dre Greenlaw and Talanoa Hufanga unlikely to be available early on, Green and Mustapha will be key personnel in helping to contain the run, particularly in the opener against the Jets and Breece Hall.
Dominic Puni should also shine and get talked up for an opportunity to start at guard.
After that, it’s let’s see what you’ve got. My lowest expectations are for Isaac Guerendo, a track guy playing football (Renaldo Nehemiah), as opposed to a football guy that was also great at track (Michael Carter).
I think Guerendo will be a weapon as a kick returner, and anything outside of that would be surprising and welcome.
Pearsall’s injury gives more opportunity to Jacob Cowing, I hope he makes a solid impression.
A brutal summer layoff is finally winding down with camp around the corner. Aiyuk is the story that won’t go away and I expect that to go all the way to opening night - and beyond.