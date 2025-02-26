All 49ers

John Lynch Provides Eye-Opening Update on Christian McCaffrey

Christian McCaffrey is recovering from a PCL injury that ended his 2024 season.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Dec 1, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) warms up before a game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
Dec 1, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) warms up before a game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
In this story:

49ers General Manager took the podium on Wednesday at the NFL scouting combine.

One of the many questions he was asked about was the status of star running back Christian McCaffrey. McCaffrey's season came to an unfortunate end against the Bills when he suffered a PCL injury.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said during the season that if the 49ers had made the playoffs that McCaffrey would've returned. However, Lynch's update on McCaffrey was eye-opening when he was asked if he'll be ready for the offseason programs.

“I think so, I think at least parts of it," said Lynch. "We'll be judicious and follow the medical folk’s advice on that. But Christian's, he's done a great job doing the rehab. He's tireless.

"If anything, you’ve always got to say, ‘Woah.’ to Christian. And as my friend Mike Tomlin says, it’s a lot better to have to say woah than it is to say sit them. So Christian is a woah guy because he's going to do everything possible to give himself a chance.”

Lynch is noncommittal about McCaffrey's health and availability for all of the off-season programs. This makes you wonder if he is taking longer to heal, is having recovery issues, or if his injury was worse than anticipated.

The latter was the case with Trent Williams. He went from a high ankle sprain in Week 10 to being indefinitely out for the season because it didn't heal right. It was worse than the 49ers anticipated. Hopefully, that isn't the case with McCaffrey.

“Christian's doing really well and I think was real frustrated with the way last season went," Lynch said. "And doing everything in his possible, as he did in preparation for last year, and we're hoping CMC is out there. Going to have a tremendous year. If he is healthy, he will have a tremendous year, that's just what he does.”

McCaffrey needs to show up to all of the offseason programs. He got paid handsomely from the 49ers last year, so he should show up and be a leader. He needs to be there to set the tone.

If he can't do it because he isn't fully fit, it will be a talking point going into training camp and the regular season. McCaffrey being on hand for only "parts" of the program could also be so the 49ers don't add stress to his body.

I guess we'll find out in the next few months.

Read more

Published |Modified
Jose Luis Sanchez III
JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

Home/News