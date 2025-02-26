John Lynch Provides Eye-Opening Update on Christian McCaffrey
49ers General Manager took the podium on Wednesday at the NFL scouting combine.
One of the many questions he was asked about was the status of star running back Christian McCaffrey. McCaffrey's season came to an unfortunate end against the Bills when he suffered a PCL injury.
Head coach Kyle Shanahan said during the season that if the 49ers had made the playoffs that McCaffrey would've returned. However, Lynch's update on McCaffrey was eye-opening when he was asked if he'll be ready for the offseason programs.
“I think so, I think at least parts of it," said Lynch. "We'll be judicious and follow the medical folk’s advice on that. But Christian's, he's done a great job doing the rehab. He's tireless.
"If anything, you’ve always got to say, ‘Woah.’ to Christian. And as my friend Mike Tomlin says, it’s a lot better to have to say woah than it is to say sit them. So Christian is a woah guy because he's going to do everything possible to give himself a chance.”
Lynch is noncommittal about McCaffrey's health and availability for all of the off-season programs. This makes you wonder if he is taking longer to heal, is having recovery issues, or if his injury was worse than anticipated.
The latter was the case with Trent Williams. He went from a high ankle sprain in Week 10 to being indefinitely out for the season because it didn't heal right. It was worse than the 49ers anticipated. Hopefully, that isn't the case with McCaffrey.
“Christian's doing really well and I think was real frustrated with the way last season went," Lynch said. "And doing everything in his possible, as he did in preparation for last year, and we're hoping CMC is out there. Going to have a tremendous year. If he is healthy, he will have a tremendous year, that's just what he does.”
McCaffrey needs to show up to all of the offseason programs. He got paid handsomely from the 49ers last year, so he should show up and be a leader. He needs to be there to set the tone.
If he can't do it because he isn't fully fit, it will be a talking point going into training camp and the regular season. McCaffrey being on hand for only "parts" of the program could also be so the 49ers don't add stress to his body.
I guess we'll find out in the next few months.