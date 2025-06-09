The 49ers have NFL's 6th-Best Running Back Duo per Bleacher Report
Last season, the 49ers' running back room was a disaster.
Christian McCaffrey played in just four games and scored a grand total of zero touchdowns. Jordan Mason played well early in the season but then got injured and phased out of the offense. And Isaac Guerendo played well for a rookie but he ended his season on a cart after just 84 carries.
Now, Mason is on the Vikings after the 49ers traded him for a fifth-round pick which they used to take safety Marques Sigle, and the 49ers' running back duo is McCaffrey and Guerendo. According to Bleacher Report, this is the NFL's sixth-best running back duo in the league this year.
"The 49ers feel good about Christian McCaffrey's health amid organized team activities, but he will probably see a lighter workload compared to his healthy prime years," writes Bleacher Report's Moe Moton.
"So, Isaac Guerendo could have a sizeable role as the No. 2 tailback following a productive year as the third-stringer.
"Last year, the 24-year-old ran for 420 yards and four touchdowns, averaging five yards per carry in 16 contests. He started in three outings in place of McCaffrey and Jordan Mason.
"Now, Guerendo can spell McCaffrey on a more consistent basis, though he may eventually face competition from rookie fifth-rounder Jordan James for the backup role."
The problem for the 49ers is that McCaffrey often refuses to come off the field, and they've yet to stand up to him about that truly. Maybe this is the year they'll put their foot down and insist he split carries. It would be for the good of the team.