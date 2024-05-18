49ers LB Dre Greenlaw Could Start 2024 Season on PUP List
The 49ers probably won't have Dre Greenlaw for at least the first month of the 2024 season.
Greenlaw tore his Achilles in the Super Bowl just three months ago. "He'll tell you he's going to be back Week 1, but we have to be smart," 49ers general manager John Lynch told reporters on Friday. "That may be a PUP situation. De'Vondre (Campbell) gives us an opportunity to fill in for Dre if he's not there."
If the 49ers place Greenlaw on the PUP List to start the season, which seems likely, he'll have to miss at least the first four games, which will be against the Jets, the Vikings, the Rams and the Patriots, in that order. Without Greenlaw, the 49ers run defense could really suffer, which could hurt their chances against the Jets and Rams in particular, because those teams have good running backs.
Losing a couple of winnable games early in the season because Greenlaw is out would sting considering the 49ers need to get the no. 1 seed in the NFC. They've never made it to the Super Bowl without being the no. 1 seed since Kyle Shanahan has been the head coach.
But the most important thing by far for Greenlaw is to be fully healthy for the playoffs. The 49ers can make it there without him, but they can't win the Super Bowl without him playing his best. So they need to be slow with him and make sure he suffers no setbacks.
Let's see how the 49ers do without him.