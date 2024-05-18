All 49ers

49ers LB Dre Greenlaw Could Start 2024 Season on PUP List

Let's see how the 49ers do without him.

Grant Cohn

Feb 6, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw (57) during a press
Feb 6, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw (57) during a press / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The 49ers probably won't have Dre Greenlaw for at least the first month of the 2024 season.

Greenlaw tore his Achilles in the Super Bowl just three months ago. "He'll tell you he's going to be back Week 1, but we have to be smart," 49ers general manager John Lynch told reporters on Friday. "That may be a PUP situation. De'Vondre (Campbell) gives us an opportunity to fill in for Dre if he's not there."

If the 49ers place Greenlaw on the PUP List to start the season, which seems likely, he'll have to miss at least the first four games, which will be against the Jets, the Vikings, the Rams and the Patriots, in that order. Without Greenlaw, the 49ers run defense could really suffer, which could hurt their chances against the Jets and Rams in particular, because those teams have good running backs.

Losing a couple of winnable games early in the season because Greenlaw is out would sting considering the 49ers need to get the no. 1 seed in the NFC. They've never made it to the Super Bowl without being the no. 1 seed since Kyle Shanahan has been the head coach.

But the most important thing by far for Greenlaw is to be fully healthy for the playoffs. The 49ers can make it there without him, but they can't win the Super Bowl without him playing his best. So they need to be slow with him and make sure he suffers no setbacks.

Let's see how the 49ers do without him.

Published
Grant Cohn

GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.