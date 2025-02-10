One Takeaway the 49ers Should Have From Super Bowl LIX
Complete and utter beatdown.
The Philadelphia Eagles destroyed the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 in Super Bowl LIX. The Chiefs have not been embarrassed like that for a long time. For the Eagles to decimate the Chiefs in the Super Bowl to end their three-peat hopes was insanely impressive.
Hopefully, the San Francisco 49ers were watching this game because there is one takeaway they should have from Super Bowl LIX. It is that they need to invest in the trenches. That is how the Eagles steamrolled the Chiefs like no other team has before.
It all starts with the Eagles' defensive front. Each player is destructive at the point of attack. Almost every snap saw a Chiefs' offensive lineman being pushed back several yards within seconds of the ball being snapped. It led to Patrick Mahomes being pressured on 38.1 percent of his passes.
Mahomes had zero time to throw all game, and when he did, he was too uncomfortable to throw sufficiently accurate passes. He was even walking into a couple of sacks. That is how off the Eagles got to him feel this game.
The 49ers need to regain their defensive front into the suffocating force they were in 2019. It hasn't come close to that version. A destructive defensive line does so much for a team and is always the top solution against elite quarterbacks.
On the flip side, the Eagles' offensive line was just as good. Jalen Hurts was only pressured on 24.1 percent of the time and had an average of 3.31 seconds to throw. Hurts was so comfortable in this game and was able to go through reads without worry.
That can be Brock Purdy with the 49ers if they finally decide to take their offensive line seriously. Purdy was horrible with his decision-making last season, but an improved offensive line can improve that if he feels comfortable in the pocket.
Invest in the trenches. If the 49ers don't learn this lesson from this Super Bowl they'll be doing themselves a disservice. Then again, they didn't learn that from their Super Bowl loss last year, so it wouldn't be a shock.
