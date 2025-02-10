All 49ers

One Takeaway the 49ers Should Have From Super Bowl LIX

There is one massive takeaway the 49ers should have from the Eagles beating the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles away from Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham (55) in the third quarter in Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles away from Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham (55) in the third quarter in Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
In this story:

Complete and utter beatdown.

The Philadelphia Eagles destroyed the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 in Super Bowl LIX. The Chiefs have not been embarrassed like that for a long time. For the Eagles to decimate the Chiefs in the Super Bowl to end their three-peat hopes was insanely impressive.

Hopefully, the San Francisco 49ers were watching this game because there is one takeaway they should have from Super Bowl LIX. It is that they need to invest in the trenches. That is how the Eagles steamrolled the Chiefs like no other team has before.

It all starts with the Eagles' defensive front. Each player is destructive at the point of attack. Almost every snap saw a Chiefs' offensive lineman being pushed back several yards within seconds of the ball being snapped. It led to Patrick Mahomes being pressured on 38.1 percent of his passes.

Mahomes had zero time to throw all game, and when he did, he was too uncomfortable to throw sufficiently accurate passes. He was even walking into a couple of sacks. That is how off the Eagles got to him feel this game.

The 49ers need to regain their defensive front into the suffocating force they were in 2019. It hasn't come close to that version. A destructive defensive line does so much for a team and is always the top solution against elite quarterbacks.

On the flip side, the Eagles' offensive line was just as good. Jalen Hurts was only pressured on 24.1 percent of the time and had an average of 3.31 seconds to throw. Hurts was so comfortable in this game and was able to go through reads without worry.

That can be Brock Purdy with the 49ers if they finally decide to take their offensive line seriously. Purdy was horrible with his decision-making last season, but an improved offensive line can improve that if he feels comfortable in the pocket.

Invest in the trenches. If the 49ers don't learn this lesson from this Super Bowl they'll be doing themselves a disservice. Then again, they didn't learn that from their Super Bowl loss last year, so it wouldn't be a shock.

Read more

Published
Jose Luis Sanchez III
JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

Home/News