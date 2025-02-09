49ers, Deebo Samuel Parting Ways was Inevitable
Deebo Samuel has requested a trade from the San Francisco 49ers.
It will be tough for the 49ers to get Samuel moved as his value is low. A fourth-round pick seems like the best offer they will be able to get and even that feels like a stretch. The 49ers may have to bite the bullet with Samuel and cut him as they did with Arik Armstead last year.
No matter how it's done, the 49ers and Samuel parting ways is inevitable. The writing has been on the wall since the 2024 NFL draft. The 49ers drafted Ricky Pearsall in the first round. His skill set is a little similar to Samuel's and he is a much more polished route runner.
That set the course for a future without Samuel. It only intensified as the 2024 season played out. Samuel gave the 49ers little to nothing for him. All he managed to do this past season was become a negatively impactful player for the 49ers.
He wasn't positive production-wise and was arguably worse as a leader, highlighted by his sideline confrontation with Jake Moody and Taybor Pepper. The nail in the coffin for Samuel was in Week 15 against the Los Angeles Rams.
Samuel was complaining on social media about the lack of opportunities with the ball. As a result, the 49ers force-fed him the ball in a must-win game against the Rams to keep their playoff hopes alive. He was extremely mediocre in that game and will be remembered for a key drop in the third quarter that looked like it would've gone for a touchdown.
Samue was arguably the most disappointing player on the 49ers. Now, the 49ers will try to trade him after a season where he registered a couple of career lows. Samuel only had two carries of 10+ yards in 2024, the lowest number of carries in his career since 2020.
He also averaged 3.1 yards in target separation, the lowest of his career. Samuel is declining, so the 49ers will be lucky to trade him. I expect a release to occur when free agency draws closer the same way they did with Armstead.
2021 was a magical year for Samuel. He carried the 49ers and had one of the crazier NFL seasons in recent memory. However, he is a complete shell of himself from that version and doesn't appear likely to ever come close to that form again.
Parting ways is what is best for the two sides.
