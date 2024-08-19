49ers Might Have a Successful Draft Class With 2024 Rookies
As great as the San Francisco 49ers are on the field, they haven't been nearly as great when it comes to the NFL draft.
The last few draft classes before 2024 have been abysmal for the 49ers, especially their 2022 draft class. If it wasn't for stumbling upon Brock Purdy with the last pick, then the 49ers would've easily had one of the worst classes ever seen.
Much of the issue with their lack of depth quality is because they haven't drafted well. That is why the 2024 NFL draft was a crucial one for them. The 49ers couldn't afford another failed draft class with a looming lucrative contract extension for Purdy. They had to find young players on cheap deals to reload their team with their salary cap space set to be limited.
So far, that is looking to be the case. The 49ers might finally have a successful draft class with their 2024 rookies. It is thanks to the early showings both in training camp and the preseason from offensive lineman Dominick Puni, cornerback Renardo Green, safety Malik Mustapha, and now wide receiver Jacob Cowing.
These four alone, if they continue to be as impactful as they've shown, will make the 49ers' 2024 draft class a success. It's a crazy concept considering their first-round pick receiver Ricky Pearsalll hasn't made his debut yet. Imagine if he can be solid, then suddenly the 49ers have a sweet haul of players.
The hope is that Pearsall does become an impactful player, or rather he should given his draft status. Whiffing on him will hurt the 49ers, but only if Puni, Green, Mustapha, and Cowing falter down the line. All four of them have been tremendous so far. Puni is primed to be the starter at right guard. He's been a force.
Green is trending towards being a starter as well. He's been proving to be a capable inside-and-out cornerback, which is unreal for a rookie with no slot experience. Mustapha is translating his college game into the NFL seamlessly with his heat-seeking missile aggression. He breaks on the ball/player so well and with great intensity.
Cowing is the latest player to show out, and boy did he ever against the New Orleans Saints. He is a player, along with Green, that I was the most excited about from this draft class. It's just a matter of continuing the impressive run that these rookies have been on into the regular season.
That will be the true evaluation for them to see if they are the real deal and if the 49ers finally have an adequate draft class. The early signs have been great so far, which is generating a lot of excitement to see what these rookies can become.