The 49ers Met with Tennessee DE James Pearce Jr. at the Combine
The 49ers seem to have their eyes on the best edge rushers in this year's draft.
Tennessee defensive end James Pearce Jr. confirmed to On SI that he had a formal meeting with the 49ers this week at the NFL Scouting Combine.
"Yes, I've met with the 49ers, and I'm 1,000 percent confident playing with my hand in the dirt," Pearce Jr. said.
Pearce Jr. is built more like an outside linebacker than a defensive end considering he's 245 lbs. and he has short arms. But he played defensive end in college, he was good against the run and outstanding against the pass. In fact, he was arguably the best pass rusher in college football the past two seasons.
At the Combine on Thursday, Pearce ran a phenomenal 4.47 40-yard dash and breezed through the position drills. He's so fluid and athletic, he might be able to play tight end if he wanted to.
It's unclear what kind of edge rusher the 49ers are looking for this year. Do they want someone big and stout who can set the edges on first and second down and then move inside and collapse the pocket on third down, or do they want a pure speed rusher who might not help the run defense much?
For what it's worth, 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh spent a top-15 pick on Will McDonald two years ago when Saleh was the Jets head coach, and Johnson is smaller than Pearce.