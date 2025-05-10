All 49ers

49ers OC Says Brock Purdy Wants to be Told the Truth about Weaknesses

Even though the 49ers probably will give Purdy an extension that's worth more than $50 million per season on average, they think he still needs to get better.

Grant Cohn

November 17, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) passes the football against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
November 17, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) passes the football against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
In this story:

Klay Kubiak gave an unexpected answer to a generic question about Brock Purdy this week.

Kubiak is the 49ers offensive coordinator. At 49ers rookie minicamp, he was asked how Purdy is managing to block out the distraction of the contract negotiation during OTAs.

"Brock has almost three full seasons, like two and a half full seasons of tape now where he can really look at his cutups and look at his games over that time period and just kind of study himself and see where he has gotten better, where he needs to continue to get better," Kubiak said. "He’s a great student of himself. He wants to study himself, he wants to see where he can improve, he wants to be told the truth about what we think about how he can improve. And so he's had a great offseason so far. It's kind of what we expect from Brock."

TRANSLATION: Even though the 49ers probably will give Purdy an extension that's worth more than $50 million per season on average, they think he still needs to get better. And he thinks he still needs to get better. And that's why they're confident paying him. They believe he still will want to be coached even when he's the highest-paid player in franchise history.

I think the 49ers thought Jimmy Garoppolo did not want to be coached after he got paid the big bucks. I think they thought he thought he was good enough. And as we learned when he left the 49ers, he absolutely was not good enough to be a starting quarterback in the NFL. He's a backup.

That's the difference between them.

Read more

feed

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News