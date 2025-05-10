49ers OC Says Brock Purdy Wants to be Told the Truth about Weaknesses
Klay Kubiak gave an unexpected answer to a generic question about Brock Purdy this week.
Kubiak is the 49ers offensive coordinator. At 49ers rookie minicamp, he was asked how Purdy is managing to block out the distraction of the contract negotiation during OTAs.
"Brock has almost three full seasons, like two and a half full seasons of tape now where he can really look at his cutups and look at his games over that time period and just kind of study himself and see where he has gotten better, where he needs to continue to get better," Kubiak said. "He’s a great student of himself. He wants to study himself, he wants to see where he can improve, he wants to be told the truth about what we think about how he can improve. And so he's had a great offseason so far. It's kind of what we expect from Brock."
TRANSLATION: Even though the 49ers probably will give Purdy an extension that's worth more than $50 million per season on average, they think he still needs to get better. And he thinks he still needs to get better. And that's why they're confident paying him. They believe he still will want to be coached even when he's the highest-paid player in franchise history.
I think the 49ers thought Jimmy Garoppolo did not want to be coached after he got paid the big bucks. I think they thought he thought he was good enough. And as we learned when he left the 49ers, he absolutely was not good enough to be a starting quarterback in the NFL. He's a backup.
That's the difference between them.