49ers Pick Alabama Linebacker Jihaad Campbell in New Mock Draft
The 49ers need to upgrade every position in their front seven this offseason.
Starting defensive tackle Javon Hargrave will get cut, starting defensive end Leonard Floyd is old and a poor scheme fit and starting linebacker Dre Greenlaw could sign elsewhere in free agency. Realistically, the 49ers could address any of those positions with their first-round pick this year.
In a new mock draft from CBS Sports, Ryan Wilson projects the 49ers to take Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell with the 11th pick.
"Campbell is, in a word, explosive," writes Wilson. "He can rush the pass from the edge, or play off-ball linebacker and he'll look like the best player on the field from either position. He's one of the best athletes in this class, and the scary part is he's just scratching the surface; he's going to get bigger, stronger and faster -- he won't turn 21 until February."
This is an interesting pick. If Campbell went to any other school, I think the 49ers would seriously consider drafting him with the 11th pick. Remember, they took Patrick Willis with the 11th pick in the 2007 NFL Draft and he's a Hall of Famer.
But Willis went to Ole Miss and Campbell went to Alabama. And unfortunately for Campbell, the 49ers haven't had good results drafting Alabama players.
In 2017, during Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch's first offseason with the 49ers, they drafted Alabama linebacker Reuben Foster in Round 1. He went on to be a colossal bust. Turns out that playing behind that monstrous Alabama defensive line made him seem better than he was because he never was blocked. In addition, his body was worn down after four years at Alabama, and the 49ers clearly didn't know that.
Since then, they have drafted just one player from Alabama -- tight end Cam Latu, another bust. He was a third-round pick in 2023 and he's no longer on the team.
I'm guessing the 49ers won't draft Campbell or anyone from Alabama, for better or for worse.